Scam 1992 As Case Study At MICA- From Web To Academics

The success story of Scam 1992 has made its place not just in the hearts of the viewers but also in the syllabus at Ahmedabad’s MICA Institute. For those who have watched the series Scam 1992:The Harshad Mehta Story directed by Hansal Mehta will vouch for its amazing storytelling.

The recently released series ‘Scam 1992’ will now become a case study for the students at Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA). The students are of the Media and Entertainment Management (MEM) course.

This course is one of best specialization course available at MICA. In order to understand and comprehend content, creativity and consumer business of the country, MICA Institute has included the series as a business case.

Scam 1992: Important details for the students

The Scam, 1992:The Harshad Mehta Story, was the most talked-about show which immediately gained success after release. The series is based on the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The entire cast and the plotline received praises from the audience. The series not just highlighted the scam of 1992 but also exposed the politics and mistakes committed by Harshad Mehta. The writers Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu left no stone unturned to present real-life Harshad Mehta’s side in the scam.

The real clippings of Harshad Mehta’s Interview and media appearance were the cherry on the cake. The series caught the audience despite lacking any form of glamour or vulgarity.

For this very reason, The Scam 1992:The Harshad Mehta Story becomes the first series ever to syllabus the syllabus of MICA’s MEM course, which is a two-year post-graduate program.

The series is based on the book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, who got away ” by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

Almost 50 students at MICA are going to study the Scam 1992. These students are expected to study and write the case in about a year’s time. This shall be combined with interviews and discussion with the faculty.

The MEM Department head Professor Santosh Patra hailed the series by calling it an important content success. He wants the students to learn from the series and understand contextual success and failure.

On being asked about the Gujarat connection being the reason for this series to be the first to reach MICA’s curriculum, Professor Patra denied any Gujarat influence. He stressed on the fact that the series is an important content success in the entertainment business and needs to be analyzed.

Scam 1992: Why students will study it

In this regard, a virtual interaction was held for the students with the cast and director of the series. This was done for the benefit of the students as the aim was to understand the concept of content consumption among the young audience.

The focus was on changes in media and content business. The panel comprised of the director Hansal Mehta, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Hansal Mehta addressed the students and outlined the challenges of good storytelling. The reason for the series being important for management students is that series. Scam 1992 is the outcome and efforts of people belonging to different fields. These people conducted in-depth research for telling the story in a creative manner.

While talking about content strategy, Sameer Nair shed light on content strategy. He added that management students should allow creativity to prosper and rather than trying to spot the trends and finer arts of management, their focus should be on numbers. He emphasized students to be their own producer, creator, and enabler.

There definitely has to be much bigger reasons for the series to reach the lecture room as MICA is the nation’s premier communication institute.

We hope these students will come up with great content strategies after considering Hansal Mehta’s The Scam 1992: the Harshad Mehta Story. The audience is always welcoming good stories and series.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

To know more, Join the official MICA Ahmedabad | MICAT | MICA MBA Admission – PaGaLGuY

Read More