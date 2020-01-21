SBI Clerk 2020 Registration Process Closing on 26th Jan on sbi.co.in; Check Details here

SBI Clerk 2020 Registration Process

The application process of SBI Recruitment drive for the post of Junior Associate in clerical cadre (Sales and Customer Support) will be closing soon by the State Bank of India. Candidates who are interested must apply for this exam on the official website of SBI.

The registration process for SBI Clerk 2020 will close on 26th January 2020. The online registration for SBI Clerk 2020 began on 3rd January 2020.

This SBI recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the vacancy of 8134 posts in the bank. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held in February/ March tentatively and the mains will be held in April 2020.

The official website to get more details on the examination and register for the SBI Clerk 2020 exam is www.sbi.co.in .

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Name of the City Number of vacancies Ahmedabad 620 posts Amravati 150 posts Bangalore 475 posts Bhopal 750 posts Bengal 650 posts Bhubaneshwar 425 posts Chandigarh 425 posts Chennai 400 posts Delhi 393 posts Delhi/Chandigarh 97 posts Hyderabad 375 posts Jaipur 503 posts Kerala 400 posts Lucknow/ Delhi 865 posts Maharashtra, Mumbai Metro 865 posts Maharashtra 10 posts North East 326 posts Patna 275 posts Chandigarh (Special Recruitment Drive) 70 posts North-Eastern (Special Recruitment Drive) 60 posts

The direct link to apply for the exam is here, Direct link of Application to SBI Clerk 2020 Examination .

Pay Scale:

The gross pay adds up to INR 23000 per month (approximately).

After deductions, the salary in hand comes out approximately INR 23000 in metro cities and INR 22000 in non-metro cities.

After 3 years of service, the basic pay will increase to INR13,730. An annual increment of INR 815 is applied hereafter.

The application is to be filled duly, the fee has to be deposited and signatures and photographs are to be uploaded in the form. The application should be saved, printed and kept for future reference. For more information, stay tuned to the SBI official website.

Also read, SBI Clerk 2020 Notification.

<noscript><iframe title="SBI Clerk Online Form 2020 Kaise Bhare || How to Fill SBI Clerk Online Form 2020 || SBI Clerk Form" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-PFzOwNcMf4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More