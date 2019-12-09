Repco Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 15 Peon Posts on repcobank.com

Repco Bank Recruitment 2019

Repco Bank has released the notifications on 05th December 2019 for the post of Sub Staff / Peon on the contract basis. The hiring will be on contract basis up to a period of Two years on temporary or casual basis. The contract can be extended further later depending on the performance. Interested candidates might apply through offline mode that is through post in a prescribed format before 21st December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

The bank has released total of 15 posts. Interested candidates can note the following number of vacant posts released by the Repco Bank: –

The bank has released around 11 posts for Tamil Nadu The bank has released around 02 posts for Karnataka The bank has released around 02 posts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Eligibility Criteria:

It is mandatory for the candidate to meet the eligibility criteria to apply for the posts released by the Repco Bank. Interested candidates can see below the eligibility criteria: –

Candidate should be class 10th Pass for the Sub Staff / Peon posts. The age for the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years. There is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.repcobank.com/ .

Application Procedure:

Candidates who are interested should send the application form along with the necessary documents in the prescribed format. The application should be sent through post to the address The General Manager (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower, No:33, North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017. The form should reach the bank before 21st December 2019.

Candidates would also need to submit the application fee through demand draft. Demand Draft should be made in favour of the “REPCO BANK RECRUITMENT CELL” payable at Chennai.” The application fee for the general and OBC candidates is Rs 150/- and there are no fees for the other reserved category candidates.

