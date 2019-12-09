NCRTC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 42 Junior Engineer and Other Posts on ncrtc.in

NCRTC Recruitment 2019

There is an invitation for applications from NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) for about 42 Junior Engineer posts and other posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply to these posts by following the prescribed format. This should be done within the fifteen days from the date when the vacancy notice is issued and this vacancy notice date is announced to be on 22 December of 2019.

Candidates that apply for the mentioned posts should meet particular educational qualifications which are prescribed by National Region Transport Corporation Jobs Notification. The candidates that are presented with more of an edge are candidates that have engineering backgrounds and they have a comparably more significant chance to be a part of this National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

Details concerning vacancy in National Capital Region Transport:

One post for DGM/Building Construction

One post for DGM/Environment

Forty posts for Junior Engineer-II (Civil)

Criteria for eligibility and educational qualification:

Civil Engineering Degree for DGM/Building Construction-Candidates

Civil/Environmental Engineering Degree and Post Graduate Environmental Engineering Diploma/Degree.

Civil Engineering Diploma is essential for Junior Engineer-II (Civil)

Age criteria:

55 years for DGM/Building Construction

50/40 years for Sr. DGM/Environment

30 years for Junior Engineer-II (Civil)

Summary of Job:

In brief, there are 42 Junior Engineer posts available, along with other posts and the notification for this was out on December 7, 2019.

The last date of submission was announced to be on December 22, 2019.

The official URL to visit to know more about the posts and recruitment procedure is http://www.ncrtc.in/

The city centre for this recruitment process is New Delhi, India.

The candidate should be a graduate, functionally an engineer.

Other than this, candidates who belong to streams like Civil/Environmental Engineering can also apply to this, along with graduates holding PG Diploma/Degree in the stream of Environmental Engineering. They have an opportunity to apply for posts like Sr. DGM/Environment.

Also read, NCRTC New Delhi 2019 Recruitment.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uUR5691SpI4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NCRTC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 42 Junior Engineer and Other Posts on ncrtc.in was last modified:

Read More