Regular MBA or Executive MBA- Which is better?

To restate the argument on which degree is better, regular MBA or Executive MBA, we first need to understand what are these two degrees about and where do these degrees lie, individually in terms of their value. Once we understand this we will know about the performance of both and will be able to judge equally.

Regular MBA

Regular MBA is a full time study of the managerial and executive functions of the business sectors. Here, unlike Executive MBA students need to put in their focus completely in their studies and they cannot do any other job in a company, simultaneously.

Having an MBA degree adds great value to one’s CV. It is a very powerful degree to hold as in today’s time the scope of MBA and the desire to study the subject is increasing among the students day by day. Why won’t wouldn’t it be as it gives great job opportunities to the students and also is a very promising degree to help someone attain the designation of either a manager or an executive manager.

There are 5 courses on which one can do a specialized MBA course. Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Information Technology and Operations. There are several colleges across India providing these courses. Once someone has an MBA degree, then they have scope even worldwide.

It is such a degree which is in demand in every part of the world. Agree it or not , but this degree is superior to other types of degrees as well. Also, one does not need to worry about the economic facilities because it is a very paying job too!

Executive MBA

This degree is for the working professionals as in the people who are already working in companies and want to upgrade their managerial skills so that they can adapt to the changing business environment and stay strong in the job market.

The only difference between Regular MBA and Executive MBA is that they are meant for different people with different needs. In this people can study the required course and study simultaneously .Like, Regular MBA, EMBA can also be done on the five aforementioned topics and can still have the job opportunity.

It is for the fast climbers. Although pursuing EMBA is slightly costly than the regular MBA but at the same time they EMBA aspirant gets their full salary so that they can manage their expenses.

In EMBA courses the same syllabus is covered as of the Regular MBA but it is more focused on the important and relative topics, so that the students have a firm hold on those topics that matter in the long run.

The drawback with EMBA is that since they are working they get restricted to the work area and have to find tuitions for them in that area in order to save time.

Conclusion

Regular MBA being a very high profile degree doesn’t provide the students with required experience which most of the companies look for these days.

But, EMBA allows the students to balance both work and job. The way the aspirant fully gets the benefit of theoretical and practical knowledge. This enhances one’s chances of getting the desired job.

Read More