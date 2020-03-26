How to score more than 750 in the GMAT Examination?

GMAT or the Graduate Management Admission Test is a nationwide examination used to test a student’s skills in analytical, quantitative writing, reading and verbal skills in english. This examination is generally taken by students who have finished their grad-school or college, and already have an undergraduate degree.

This is an entrance examination for the top management schools in the country and hence, a great score in GMAT obviously is the key to a successful application to any MBA college in the country. Scoring 750 in GMAT is extremely easy, all you need is some focus, and hard work for a while and you can easily scoop up a score of 750 or more.

Given the fact that you would require a stellar score in the GMAT mark sheet, considering the innumerable applications which are received by colleges like Wharton, Harvard or any prestigious business institution across the globe.

Here is how you can hike up your GMAT score:

1. Commit at least 60 to 100 hours of study time: the best option and the most fool-proof route for improvement of your GMAT score is to put some serious amount of hours into preparing yourself. You have to devote at least four to five hours on a daily basis for the preparatory time span, so that your concepts are crystal clear and they have already been drilled to your head. If you happen to struggle with the timings, then go for timed drills too often. At least 60 to 100 hours of prep time is basically 15 hours per week, continuously for around six-seven weeks.

2. Re-learn the relevant contents: once you are done with your first practice paper, you should go through every question from the quants section and write down the portion of the subject matter that is covered, and once you are done with it, there should be a clear cut list which reads all the topics. After you are done with these, you must review every concept that has been taught in math, and grasp the fundamentals of these. An in-built concept of mathematics is extremely crucial for answering questions on data sufficiency.

3. Practicing, and reviewing: those preparatory books on GMAT would be your best friends since it would be containing topics which are extremely crucial for your preparation. You must try going for timed question papers. For instance, give yourself sixty minutes for completing thirty questions and DO NOT take up more than that, see how many questions you have done and what is the accuracy of it. The last part is the review process since you not only get an idea of why you have missed a particular question, but also how GMAT has to be dealt with some specified content. Spend a healthy amount of time to see what the test is asking of you and you would learn with a lot of practice gradually.

There is literally no point of getting nervous, anxious or scared of the examination, like all other tests, even this exam tests your analytical skills and how you can think on your feet.

