    CBSE Class 10th Exam Time Table 2020 Announced, Check here for Important Dates

    Posted on by Vasudha

    CBSE Class 10th Exam Time Table 2020, Central Board of Secondary Education released Exam Timetable foe class 10th. Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in

    The notification has been passed by the Central Board of Secondary Education issuing the CBSE Class 10 2020 board examination time table. The CBSE 10th Time sheet 2020 is now made accessible on cbse.nic.in respectively.

    The examinations for Class 10 shall start from February 15, 2020, and finish on March 20, 2020. The English examination would be on February 26. The complete time table of the examination has been provided below.

    There is some sad news for students. CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Examination is following Holi in 2020 as Mathematics is the most important subject and a biggest line of scoring.

    Festival of Holi is on March 10, 2020, ruining hold for students. But a year’s holiday is all it shall take should be the mantra for the student to keep themselves motivated.

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2020

    Date Day Subject
    February 15, 2020 Saturday Retailing, Automotive, Security.
    February 17, 2020 Monday Home Science
    February 26, 2020 Wednesday Eng. Comm.
    February 29, 2020 Saturday Hindi Course A, Course B
    March 4, 2020  Wednesday Science Theory
    March 7, 2020 Saturday Sanskrit
    March 12, 2020 Thursday Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
    March 18, 2020 Wednesday Social Science
    March 20, 2020 Friday Information Technology, Computer Applications

    The students are advised to check the same on the official website cbse.nic.in to avoid any further confusion We wish best wishes to the students as moving towards the first step of their career, also making them realize that though it is the first big step it is not the only step.

    So don’t feel dishearted if you feel you are not ready, There is never too late to start. It shall only take a little more effort than usual. For those who are ready keep your patience as the key as it is the only success mantra that shall work a long way.

    For more detail’s candidate shall check the official website and also keep themselves updated through our page.

