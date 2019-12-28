RBI Grade B 2019 Result Declared at rbi.org.in, Steps How to Download

Being the central bank of the country, Reserve Bank of India holds the responsibility of formulating the monetary policy of the country. With its regional and branch offices located across multiple cities of India, RBI is always looking for the best talent to be recruited at the various vacancies available with it.

Every year, RBI conducts various recruitment drives for selection of the most suitable candidates for the advertised vacancies. Recently, RBI conducted the RBI Grade B Paper 1 2019 on 9th November 2019 in which numerous candidates participated.

Subsequently, the Paper 2 and Paper 3 were conducted on 2nd December 2019. As it has been quite a while since the exam was conducted, candidates have been looking forward to the declaration of the result of RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019.

Now, there is finally an extremely crucial update for the candidates who are participating in the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019. As per the latest reports, the results for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019 have now been published on the official website @rbi.org.in.

Therefore, all the candidates who had participated in the ongoing recruitment drive must log-on to the official website and download their results as soon as possible. Along with the result for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019, RBI has also published the merit list.

Only those candidates who have been declared as qualified and whose names appear in the merit list will now proceed for the interview stage, dates for which will be notified later.

How to download the result

Candidates have to follow all the important steps listed below for downloading their RBI Grade B Result 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of RBI @ rbi.org.in.

Now, when the homepage of the website opens, candidates need to locate the “Opportunities” link and under that must click on the result section.

Here, the candidates will be able to see the link for RBI Grade B Result 2019 and must click on it to proceed further.

Now, the RBI Grade B Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should check their results thoroughly and should then download it and save on their computers.

It is also advisable to take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for RBI Grade B Result 2019?

Answer: The official website is rbi.org.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 199 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment.

Question: When was the RBI Grade B Result 2019 declared?

Answer: The result was declared on 26th December 2019.

Question: When will the interview round start for the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: The dates for the interview round will be notified later on by the RBI.

