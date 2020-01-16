AILET Exam 2020 Application form Released at nludelhi.ac.in, Steps How to Register

There is an extremely crucial piece of an update for all the candidates wishing to build a career in law and are seeking admission at the coveted National Law University at Delhi. As per the latest update published on NLU Delhi’s official website, the online application form for the AILET Exam 2020 has now been released on 15th January 2020.

So, all the candidates who are looking to apply for admission to the LLM, PhD, or BA LLB (Hons) courses offered by the National Law University, Delhi should log on to the official website @ www.nludelhi.ac.in and complete their applications online.

An alternate link has also been provided to the candidates for completing the online application process for AILET Exam 2020 @ nludelhi.ac.in. The last date for completing the applications for AILET Exam 2020 is 8th April 2020.

So, the candidates are advised to plan their applications accordingly as the application link will be deactivated after 8th April 2020.

The dates for the AILET Exam 2020 have also been announced. The AILET Exam 2020 will be conducted on 3rd May 2020 across various examination centres. The admit cards will contain all the details regarding examination timing, venue and other information, and will be released before the AILET Exam 2020 on the official website of NLU Delhi.

So, the candidates must check the official website of NLU Delhi regularly to access the latest information and updates pertaining to AILET Exam 2020. The application process must be completed online by the candidates as no offline applications will be accepted for AILET Exam 2020.

The application fee payable by general category candidates is Rs. 3,050, while for the candidates from reserved categories need to pay Rs. 1,050 as the application fee. The application fee must be paid online during the registration process for AILET Exam 2020.

AILET Exam 2020: How to register

– Log-on to the official website for AILET Exam 2020 @www.nludelhi.ac.in or www.nludelhi.admisionhelp.com.

– Now, on the home page of the website, you will see the option for registration for new students.

– Complete the registration process by providing the details required.

– Once, you complete the registration process; you will be provided with your login credentials.

– Now, return to the home page of the website and use your log-in credentials to start the online application for AILET Exam 2020.

– You will be asked to select the course you wish to apply for and then will have to upload the scanned copies of the documents and images along with.

– Make sure that you enter all your details correctly.

– You will then have to pay the application fee through any of your preferred mediums.

– Subsequently, you must verify for application for AILET Exam 2020 and submit it.

– Ensure that you take a printout of the completed application form, payment receipt and confirmation page for future reference.

