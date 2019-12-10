Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk 2019 Final Answer Key Released on sssc.gov.in, Get More Details here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk 2019 Final Answer Key

The Final Answer Key for the position of Clerk has been released by the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana – SSSC. Candidates appeared can download the answer key from the official website.

The written test for the Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana was on 10th November 2019. The exam was held at various Examination hall located at Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Exam Pattern:

The written exam was held for two subjects, General Knowledge and also the English Language.

The Part-A exam was objective type but Part-B was held in Subjective type.

The answer key released is the Final Answer Key for Set A General Knowledge and English.

The official site to get more details on the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk 2019 exam and download the answer key (final) is www.sssc.gov.in .

Steps to download Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Final Key 2019:

Visit the official website of SSSC, Punjab.

Click to the “Final Answer Key of written examination held on 10.11.2019 for the job of Clerk in the “Subordinate Courts of Haryana” against Advt. No. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019” link on the home page.

The PDF of the Provisional Answer Key will get displayed on the screen.

Check and Download the Proposed Key and keep a hard copy future reference.

The direct link to download the 2019 answer key is here, Direct Link for Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Final Key 2019.

The recruitment exam is being held to fill up the requirement of 353 Clerk Posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana against Notification Number – 25C/SSSC/HR/2019. Candidates must stay focussed and keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

