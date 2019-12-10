Punjab Health Department 2019 Recruitment for 482 Consultant Posts on pbhealth.gov.in

Punjab Health Department 2019 Recruitment

Candidates are invited by Public Health Department for the posts of consultants. Candidates who are interested can apply through the format that is prescribed by Punjab Health Department. This should be done before or on December 19, 2019.

Information on important dates:

The last date for applying online is December 19, 2019 and it should be done before 3:00 pm of the aforementioned day.

22 December of 2019 is the walk-in-interview date and the timing for the walk-in-interview is 10:00 am.

Summary of the job:

The notification from Punjab Health Department for 2019, is for 482 posts for Consultants that are available and that can be applied for online.

The official URL of the website to know more information regarding the recruitment process is as follows: http://www.pbhealth.gov.in/

The recruitment process is centered in Chandigarh city, Punjab.

The educational qualification should be candidate holding a Post Graduate degree in Medical field.

Eligibility Criteria for this Consultant job:

The candidate should hold a degree in MBBS and also a Post Graduate degree with a specialty that is recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

The candidate should also be registered with Medical Council of Punjab.

Process of application:

As mentioned above, candidates who are interested can apply to this 2019 Recruitment by Punjab Health Department before or on December 19, 2019. Applicants that are eligible should attend the following Walk-in-interview personally. This Walk-in-interview will be held on December 22, 2019 and its timing is 10:00 am. The venue will be mentioned in the official website. Applications should also bring with them thee following original documents: Prescribed Performa application, two passport size photos for the interview. Candidates without these original documents will not be allowed for the interview.

