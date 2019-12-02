PSEB Class 12th 2020 Date Sheet Released on pseb.ac.in, Check for More Details here
Punjab Board Class 12th exams will start from March 3 and will end on March 27, 2020. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the exams from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in the evening session for regular and open students.
Candidates will be able to check the practical exams date schedule soon on the official website. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, www.pseb.ac.in .
Punjab Board Class 12th Theory Exam Date sheet:
|Date of the Exam
|Name of the Exam
|March 3, 2020
|General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|March 4, 2020
|Public Administration, Business Organization and management, Gurmat Sangeet, Psychology, Music (Vocal)
|March 5, 2020
|Philosophy, Geometrical perspective and architectural design, Book Keeping and accountancy, History and appreciation of arts, Education
|March 6, 2020
|General English
|March 7, 2020
|Dance, Defence Studies, Agricultural
|March 9, 2020
|Political science, Physics, Business Studies- II
|March 11, 2020
|Computer Application
|March 12, 2020
|History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II
|March 13, 2020
|Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|March 16, 2020
|Religion, Music Instrumental, Rural Development & Environment, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, German, Media studies, Biology, Accountancy- II, Rural Development and Environment
|March 17, 2020
|Sociology
|March 18, 2020
|Environmental Studies
|March 19, 2020
|NSQF Subjects – Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Personal Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Tour & Tourism/ Physical Education & Games/ Agriculture
|March 20, 2020
|Physical Education & Sports
|March 21, 2020
|Home Science
|March 23, 2020
|Mathematics
|March 24, 2020
|Music (Tabla)
|March 25, 2020
|Economics, Fundamentals of E-Business
|March 26, 2020
|Computer Science
|March 27, 2020
|Geography
The Punjab Board class 12th practical exam will probably be from 5th to 13th April 2019. Now as the schedule has been released, candidates are advised to start their preparation and appear the exam with full confidence.
