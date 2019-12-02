PSEB Class 12th 2020 Date Sheet Released on pseb.ac.in, Check for More Details here

The PSEB 12th time table 2020 for Commerce, Science, Arts has been released by the Punjab Board. Students appearing in the 2020 board exam can check and download the date sheet from the official website of PSEB.

Punjab Board Class 12th exams will start from March 3 and will end on March 27, 2020. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the exams from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in the evening session for regular and open students.

Candidates will be able to check the practical exams date schedule soon on the official website. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, www.pseb.ac.in .

Punjab Board Class 12th Theory Exam Date sheet:

Date of the Exam Name of the Exam March 3, 2020 General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture March 4, 2020 Public Administration, Business Organization and management, Gurmat Sangeet, Psychology, Music (Vocal) March 5, 2020 Philosophy, Geometrical perspective and architectural design, Book Keeping and accountancy, History and appreciation of arts, Education March 6, 2020 General English March 7, 2020 Dance, Defence Studies, Agricultural March 9, 2020 Political science, Physics, Business Studies- II March 11, 2020 Computer Application March 12, 2020 History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II March 13, 2020 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu March 16, 2020 Religion, Music Instrumental, Rural Development & Environment, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, German, Media studies, Biology, Accountancy- II, Rural Development and Environment March 17, 2020 Sociology March 18, 2020 Environmental Studies March 19, 2020 NSQF Subjects – Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Personal Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Tour & Tourism/ Physical Education & Games/ Agriculture March 20, 2020 Physical Education & Sports March 21, 2020 Home Science March 23, 2020 Mathematics March 24, 2020 Music (Tabla) March 25, 2020 Economics, Fundamentals of E-Business March 26, 2020 Computer Science March 27, 2020 Geography

The Punjab Board class 12th practical exam will probably be from 5th to 13th April 2019. Now as the schedule has been released, candidates are advised to start their preparation and appear the exam with full confidence.

Also read, PSEB Passing Marks, Scheme of Studies, Mark Distribution and Syllabus.

