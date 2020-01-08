SBAC 2020: SPJIMR Business-Academia Conclave is back !

SBAC 2020 is back! The SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Business-Academia Conclave brings together corporate and academic leaders. SBAC involves leading academics and corporate leaders as speakers, with a host of CXO level attendees, to have a conversation that can bridge the gap between academia and business.

This year’s SBAC is about how Indian corporates would find a way to leverage Innovation and Technology in their businesses and what lies ahead. India’s growth story being a notable one, consistently climbing the Global Innovation Index and improving its ranking 29 spots in the last five years – from 81st in 2014 to 52nd in 2019 – India has emerged as the most innovative country among Central and South Asian countries.

The annual SPJIMR Business Academia Conclave has one aim – to bring together senior corporate leaders, researchers, influencers, professors and select post-graduate management students, the brightest minds of today, to discuss, influence and implement ideas of tomorrow.

The topic of discussion? ‘Innovation and technology: the India story.’ SPJIMR intends to initiate the discussion with the presentation of a research study pertaining to the current state of innovation and technology in select industries in India.

This years’ keynote speakers are Dr. Soumitra Dutta, Professor, Cornell University and Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator and educator. Also a part of this discussion would be divided into 4 panels who would talk about different topics related to the theme.

Notable past speakers and guests at SBAC include Suresh Narayanan of Nestle, Sanjiv Mehta of Unilever, N. Chandra of Tata Sons, D. Shivakumar of Pepsico, Kishore Biyani of Future Group, Bharat Puri of Pidilite and other corporate luminaries. Academic stalwarts like Prof. Vijay Govindarajan (Tuck), Prof. Srikant Datar (Harvard) and Prof. Mohanbir Sawhney (Kellogg) have been keynote speakers in previous editions of SBAC.

India is the perfect example of an economy embracing and innovating a technologically driven tomorrow. As more and more global companies write their chapter in the India story, the possibilities become endless. And the ideas, revolutionary.

If you have any query, please visit the official group for SPJIMR GMP Admissions January 2020.

https://www.spjimr.org/sbac2020

