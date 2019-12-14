Port Blair Directorate of Health Services Recruitment 2019: Get Details on Walk-in Interview for 16 Medical Specialist & Other Posts on ls.and.nic.in:8080

Port Blair Directorate of Health Services Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by the Directorate of Health Services (AND), Port Blair has inviting applications for Medical Specialist, Surgical Specialist, Anesthetist, Gynecologist and Pediatrician posts on a short-term contract basis. The qualified candidates must appear for walk-in-interview on Every Sunday (till vacant posts are filled). For more details, candidates shall check the details below.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Employment Notice Dated: 13 December 2019 Date of Walk-in-Interview: Every Sunday (till vacant posts are filled) (Reporting time up to 10.00 AM)

Vacancy

The vacancy details are as follows:

Total Vacancies– 16 Posts

• Medical Specialist – 04 Posts

• Surgical Specialist – 05 Posts

• Anesthetist – 01 Post

• Gynecologist – 05 Posts

• Pediatrician – 01 Post

Age Limits

The candidate shall fall below 45 years of age. Also, note that the age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates shall be as per the Government Norms.

The official website to get more important details on the recruitment is http://ls.and.nic.in:8080/home/index.php.

Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed the MBBS (Including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree, recognized by MCI. Also, hold Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in the concerned specialty.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will get selected on their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body.

How to Apply

The qualified candidates can appear for walk-in-interview recorded to be held on Every Sunday (till vacant posts are filled) along with their all original certificates and one set of self-attested photocopy for verification at the address mentioned in the notification.

Address-

Adman House, North Main Road Extension, Anna Nagar, Padi (Village) Chennai – 600101. The recording time for the interview is up to 10.00 AM.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

