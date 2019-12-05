ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019: Get Details for Walk-in Interview for 24 Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on esichospitals.gov.in

ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019

Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital, Indore (ESIC Hospital Indore) have welcomed applications for the Senior Resident and Specialist posts. The qualified people can attend a walk-in round of interview to be held on 05 and 6th December 2019

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview: 05 & 06 December 2019 at 9:30 am

Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident: 14 Posts

Specialist: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Senior Resident: MBBS and a PG Degree/PG Diploma in Medical/Surgical Specialties from a certified college. Age Limit: Candidates must not have surpassed 37 (Thirty-Seven) years as on 06 December 2019 Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-serviceman will be according to rules mentioned in the notification.

Specialist: MBBS and PG Degree with 03 years of work experience or Diploma with 05 years of work experience within related specialty. Candidate must be enlisted with the Medical Board of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC). Age Limit: Candidates must not have surpassed 45 years as on 06 December 2019 for Full-Time Specialist Upper age limit has relaxation up to 05 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC.

Homoeopathy Physician:

Degree in Homeopathy of certified University State Board (USB)/Council or equal, certified under the Homeopathic Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973). Enrolment on Central Registrar of Homeopathy or having a state Registrar of Homeopathy.

Age Limit:

Not surpassing 30 years as on 06 December 2019 and relaxation according to rules for Ex-Serviceman.

How to Apply:

The qualified people can attend the walk-in-interview to be held on 05 and 06 December 2019 from 9:30 am onwards (after the shortlisting of candidature on the same date, the qualified individual’s interview may be taken). If there arises any occurrence of any unfulfilled vacancy after the declared date of the interview, the interview will be led on each Wednesday. Candidates are encouraged to allude to the hospital’s official website www.esichospitals.gov.in for affirmation or unfulfilled opening situations every once in a while.

Also read, ESIC Hospital Indore Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OTDRD2OToWk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

ESIC Indore Recruitment 2019: Get Details for Walk-in Interview for 24 Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on esichospitals.gov.in was last modified:

Read More