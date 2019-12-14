IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 likely on 28th December, Check here for Latest Update

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, is responsible for conducting various examinations every year for selecting eligible candidates for various vacancies available with different public sector banks. As a result, hundreds of thousands of candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in banking appear for the exams conducted by IBPS.

Recently, IBPS conducted the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 for selection of eligible candidates for the post of clerk. IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 was conducted on 8th December 2019, and 9th December 2019 all over the country at different venues and numerous candidates appeared for it.

Now that the exam has been conducted successfully, candidates have been waiting for the declaration of the result for the same.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019: Important Dates

Date Event IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 8th and 9th December 2019 Declaration of IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 28th December 2019 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 18th January 2020 Provisional Allotment April 2020

There is a crucial bit of information for all those candidates who had appeared for the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019. The results for the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 are expected to be declared by 28th December 2019. As per reports, it is the date on which the results will be published on the official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in.

As the date might change due to some reasons, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS regularly for latest updates. As soon as a result is declared, candidates are advised to download a copy of their result and take a printout for future reference.

All those candidates who will be able to qualify the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019, will have to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 which will be conducted in on 18th January 2020.

Candidates appearing for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 must bring a printout of their to admit cards along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Thereafter, selected candidates will be given provisional allotment after clearing the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019

Question: When will be the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 conducted?

Answer: IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019 will be conducted on 18th January 2020 at various centres.

Question: When is the result for IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 expected?

Answer:The result for IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019 is expected to be declared by 28th December 2019.

Question: Where can the students check the result for IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2019?

Answer:The website on which the results will be published is the official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in

Question: What is the pattern of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2019?

Answer: The main exam will consist of 190 questions worth 200 marks. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. The medium of examination will be Hindi and English.

