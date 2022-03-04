IIM Calcutta Placement 2022: Average Package Hits Rs 34 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, has completed the final placement procedure for its 57th batch with a 100% placement rate. The whole process was carried out digitally. The top business school (B-school) placed 465 students for its 57th batch, using a cluster-based approach in which participating enterprises were mapped to cohorts, which were then mapped to their corresponding cluster.



According to the institution, over 190 organisations made a total of 631 offers during the final placement process. IIM Calcutta has attained its highest-ever average cost to the company (CTC) of Rs 34.2 lakh per year (LPA), while the process’s median salary was Rs 31 LPA.

The consulting industry emerged as the leading recruiter again, with 49% of offers coming from the industry. Some of the top recruiters in this domain included Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon, and McKinsey & Company.

Marquee Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Private Equity-Venture Capital businesses made 18% proposals once again, demonstrating the institution’s financial prowess. Within this group, Goldman Sachs and Avendus made the highest bids. 14 per cent of offers were made in the General Management and Marketing domains, headed by renowned recruiters such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, and Tata Administrative Services.

Product Management and Operations domains received 19% of total offers from big recruiters such as Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, and Paytm. During this placement drive, the institution received numerous new recruiters, including IIFL, Nykaa, Premji Invest, Rothschild, Zomato, and foreign offers from Emaar, Protiviti, and others.



For more MBA related updates, click here.

Read More