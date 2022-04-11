Experts View on the Future of MBA

Introduction to Great Minds behind the revolutionary move in higher education:

Invact is the idea of Mr. Manish Maheshwari and Mr. Tanay Pratap. Mr. Manish headed Twitter in India when the audience on this platform increased to 3 folds, also India became the fastest-growing audience market for Twitter globally, He was also associated with Flipkart as VP, Seller Ecosystem. He was a Teacher Assistant at Warton MBA. He has a rich experience in leading tech driven consumer properties with tens of millions in DAUs, multi-million dollars in revenues, and building teams across the US and Asia.

Mr Tanay is the ex Sr. Software Engineer at Microsoft. He achieved a significant milestone by Migrating Microsoft Teams Communication Platform from Angular to React, growing users from 17M to 100M+. His contributions to neog.camp and roc8.careers, both of which have been game-changing launchpads for hundreds of aspiring developers, are well-known. He has represented MS in various popular forums. He also won Microsoft Innovation Award for his work on making Microsoft Outlook lighter. Since 2014, he has been teaching and mentoring across India through various platforms. A strong supporter of work-based learning and job-oriented programming. He spends his time on the web solely to assist others in finding better careers.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions on metaMBA:

1) What is metaMBA and how different is it from a traditional MBA?

The metaMBA is unique in that it will be made accessible to a large number of people. We’re offering education in the metaverse, which helps students learn in a socially immersive environment.

Given how everyone throughout the world has had to adjust to a remote setting, this will be a powerful way for us to reinvent education. The idea is to make good quality education accessible to millions of people. Another one of our strengths is the proof of work concept through which learners can work on real problems.

2) You are an alumni of the prestigious Ivy League and hence couldn’t fall short on career opportunities. What motivated you to come up with metaMBA?

I have always been passionate about reforming education. Whatever I have been able to achieve was because of the kind of education I received. With quality education, one can break into new and challenging frontiers, and even change the course of their life.

I wanted to scratch this itch by guaranteeing that everyone had access to this type of knowledge, but we didn’t want to go along with the crowd. We wanted individuals to have a university-like experience from the comfort of their own couches, and we’re doing this in the metaverse.

3) Who can take up this program and what is the eligibility criteria?

Anyone is eligible to apply for this programme. Whether you’ve been laid off, are pursuing an undergraduate degree, or are wanting to re-enter the workforce, Invact’s metaMBA is open to anybody with an interest in business, marketing, or product.

4) It is mentioned that the selection process will be rigorous, what should the applicants be prepared for?



Ideally, the applicants’ critical thinking, interpersonal, and analytical abilities would be assessed. However, the applicants are encouraged to bring their A-game without inhibition. They are free to be as creative as they wish, with their assignments.

5) What career opportunities can one expect after taking up this program?



With the first cohort, we’re aiming for Generalist roles, Founder’s office roles, Marketing, and Product roles. We have partnered with high growth companies to give our learners a headway for their careers. Companies that have shown interest to hire from us include PayTM, Groww, Cred, Sheroes, Swiggy, Flipkart, Meesho, RazorPay, InMobi, Jio, CNBC, Bounce, SnapDeal, CARS24, Udaan etc.

Know more about metaMBA – https://www.invact.com/

