JEE Advanced 2020 to be Conducted by IIT Delhi, Exam on 17th May 2020, jeeadv.ac.in is being active

JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced 2020 has been announced by the conducting institute. The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), Delhi would be conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 on 17th May 2020.

The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG engineering and technical courses at IIT across the country. The official website of JEE Advanced 2020 is – www.jeeadv.ac.in is now active.

The students who are interested in taking admissions in various B. Tech and B. Arch as well as integrated M. Tech programs at the IIT’s have to first appear for and clear the JEE main exam 2020. Roughly 2.25 lakh candidates are shortlisted based on their JEE main result for the IIT JEE or JEE Advanced examination.

The information regarding opening and closing ranks for IIT admissions 2019 and previous years is also available on the official website. The scheduled for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam has been shared as well as the detailed syllabus for JEE Advances exam 2020.

The students who are interested in appearing for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams are advised to go through the website and also to keep a check on the same for the latest updates regarding the exams. JEE Main 2020 forms for January exam have closed and admit cards would be released soon.

The students who have missed applying for the January exam can apply for JEE main April exam the 2020, the forms of which would be released on 7th February 2020. All the candidates must remember that the qualifying JEE main 2020 exam is one of the criteria of eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020.

