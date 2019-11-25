OSSSC Jr. Clerk and Jr. Assistant Revised Exam Schedule 2019 Released on osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Jr. Clerk and Jr. Assistant Revised Exam Schedule 2019

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued the amended exam dates for the posts of Jr Clerk Jr Assistant exam. Presently all the candidates who have to appear for the OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Exam can check the updated exam dates available on the official website of OSSC – osssc.gov.in.

The rescheduling of the Jr Clerk Jr Assistant examination is on 22 December 2019. First, the exam was scheduled for 08 December 2019.

As per the short notification issued by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), the date of the OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant is rescheduled due to the clashing of the dates with other recruitment examination. The OSSSC had decided to reschedule the appointments taking into account the grievances of the candidates in this regard.

The respective candidates shall also note that under the written examination for the OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant posts, there will be an MCQ type OMR based exam, which will for a total of 385 marks. The question asked in the examination will be based on the 12th standard, and the total time allowed for the test to complete is 5.5 hours.

Subjects include:

Language Test (85 Marks),

Objective General Knowledge (100 Marks),

Objective Mathematics (100 Marks) and

Basic Computer Skills (Objective100 Marks).

The written exam is essential for the recruitment process of OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant as only those candidates will be called for Practical Skill Test who will qualify in the written exam.

Earlier, there was a total of 1747 vacancies on contractual basis for Odisha Ministerial Service. Recruitment will be done for the posts of Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant under the general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC of different departments of Government of Odisha in December 2018.

The applicant shall check the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for freshest updates in this regard.

