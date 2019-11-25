RSMSSB Various Exams Schedule 2019 Released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to Download here

RSMSSB Various Exams Schedule 2019

The exam schedule for RSMSSB 2019 has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates applied for this exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of RSMSSB.

The exam for RSMSSB 2019 is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm. The date was confirmed by the short notification released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

The exam for Junior Instructor for Mechanical Diesel Engineering is scheduled to be on 23rd December 2019. Whereas the Junior Instructor exam for Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner will begin from 24th December 2019.

The official website to get more details on the RSMSSB 2019 exam and download the released exam schedule is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can download the RSMSSB Various Exams Schedule 2019 by following below mentioned instructions.

Steps to download RSMSSB Various Exams Schedule 2019:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Click on the “News & Notifications Section” on the home page.

Go to the link Exam Date for Various Exams (Librarian, Jr. Instructor, Industry Dept.).

You will get to see a new PDF file.

Take a print of the PDF and keep the Exam schedule for future reference.

The direct link to download the exam schedule is here, Direct Link for RSMSSB Various Exam Schedule 2019.

The details regarding the publishing of Admit Card and exam dates for all the forthcoming important exams has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The RSMSSB Librarian Grade III Exam is going to be on 29th December 2019.

Candidates must keep visiting the RSMSSB official website for more updates on the examination.

Also read, RSMSSB LDC and Junior Assistant Marks.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vTgmkYN7us?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

RSMSSB Various Exams Schedule 2019 Released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to Download here was last modified:

Read More