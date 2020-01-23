OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released at opsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has come out with a recent notification regarding the release of the OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit card.

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination can visit the official website of OPSC, i.e. www.opsc.gov.in and download their admit cards.

The written examination of OPSC will be held on 2nd February 2020 at various examination centres. The timing of the examination is from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and it will be held at 8 centres across the state of Odisha.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE OPSC ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

They will then have to click on Odisha Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2019 link available on the home page.

After clicking on the link, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter registration number and date of birth.

After this process, the candidate’s admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates can then check the details available on the admit card

The candidates are advised to take a printout and keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use

The application process for this examination was started on 19th November 2019 and ended on 18th December 2019. The examination is conducted in order to recruit 51 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service 2019.

The pay scale of the selected candidates is Rs 27700-770-33, 090-920-40,450-1080-44770/- and other allowances as sanctioned by the Government of Odisha.

There will be one paper in the OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020, which will be of 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be one and a half hours and the questions will be objective judge questions of multiple choice.

The subjects for the examination will be:

Constitution of India

Code of Civil Procedure

Code of Criminal Procedure

Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code

Limitation Act

Transfer of Property Act

Contract Act

Law of Succession

Specific Relief Act

The candidates who will qualify the Prelims examination will then have to appear for the Mains examination followed by an interview round.

FAQs: –

Question: When will the OPSC admit cards be released?

Answer: According to the latest notification, the OPSC admit cards are released from 22nd January 2020.

Question: When will the written examination of the OPSC recruitment process take place?

Answer: The written examination of the OPSC recruitment process will take place on 2nd February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the OPSC recruitment process?

Answer: There is a total of 51 vacancies available for the post of Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service.

Question: What is the official URL of OPSC?

Answer: The official URL of OPSC is www.opsc.gov.in.

Read More