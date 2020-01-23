Punjab PSC (JB) 2019: Interview Schedule for Civil Judge Released at highcourtchd.gov.in, Steps How to Download

According to the latest notification of Punjab PSC, it has recently released the schedule of the interview that will be conducted for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Therefore, the candidates can visit the official website and check out the interview schedule.

The interview will start on 10th February 2020 and end on 13th February 2020. The notification about the recruitment process was released last year on the official website, i.e. www.highcourtchd.gov.in.

The vacancies were for the cadre of Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch). Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for more detailed information.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE INTERVIEW SCHEDULE?

The candidates can visit the official website of Punjab PSC, i.e. highcourtchd.gov.in

On reaching the home page, they can then go to the link of Official Notifications

After this, they can click on the Notification of Civil Judge on the page

The candidates will find a notification regarding the interview schedule which needs to be downloaded

The candidates can then proceed to download the PDF file and search for their roll number

The candidates can also take a printout and keep the copy of the same for the future reference

The Punjab PSC (JB) Mains 2020 was conducted from 22nd November 2019 to 24th November 2019. This examination was carried out in various examination centres in order to recruit 75 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate.

However, the results of this examination were declared on 19th December 2019. And the candidates who qualified this examination will now have to appear for the interview round, and so they need to check the schedule available on the website of Punjab PSC.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE INTERVIEW

The selected candidates will have to appear for the interview round on this venue:

Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Chandigarh

The date of the interview is scheduled from 10th February 2020 to 13th February 2020

The interview will start from 2:00 PM onwards, and the candidates will have to report to the venue by 1:00 PM

The candidates will have to note that no requests for the change of date and time of the interview will be entertained.

FAQs: –

Question: When is the interview round of the Punjab PSC JB be conducted?

Answer: The interview of the Punjab PSC JB will be conducted from 10th February- 13th February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Punjab PSC JB recruitment process?

Answer: 75 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate

Question: What is the venue for the Punjab PSC JB recruitment?

Answer: Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Chandigarh

Question: What is the official website of Punjab PSC?

Answer: The official website of Punjab PSC is highcourtchd.gov.in

Read More