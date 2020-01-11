OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: Apply for 6060 vacancies on ofb.gov.in

OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre, Ordnance Factory Board, Ministry of Defense, Government of India has welcomed online applications from Indian residents for enrollment of 56th Batch (for Non ITI and ITI competitors) of Trade Apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories situated in various States crosswise over India. The number of vacancies is. 6060 including 3808 ITI and 2252 Non-ITI, as a major aspect of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

Candidates who have applied through the Government of India website, www.apprenticeship.gov.in are fundamentally required to re-apply through the OFB site – https://ofb.gov.in/units/OFRC.

Important Dates:

Event Date On-line Application Starts from January 10, 2020 End date of submission of On-line Application 2 February 9, 2020 (23:59 Hours)

Age Limit (as on February 9, 2020):

Between 15 to 24 years

For SC/ST Candidates: 05 (Five) years relaxation

For OBC candidates: 03 (Three) years relaxation

For ITI Candidates upper age limit is relaxation is further extended by the time of training previously experienced according to the course duration of NCVT/SCVT.

Application Fee:

(Non-refundable) – Rs.100/-.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances or reused / adjusted

Essential Qualification (as on December 31, 2019):

For Non-ITI Category: Applicant must have cleared class 10th or equivalent as on date of notification with at least 50% marks in total and at least 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

For ITI Category: Applicant must have cleared concerned trade test from any institute certified by NCVT or SCVT within normal duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961.

Cleared Class 10th or equivalent with at least 50% marks (in Class 10thand ITI). The relevant trade test to be considered as per Schedule I of Apprentice Act 1961.

How to apply?

Application submitted ‘online’ directly through the link https://ofb.gov.in/units/OFRC will only be considered. No other ways of application submission will be entertained.

While applying online, the applicant must be ready with the following documents:

Colored passport size photograph (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm in JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP format). File size should be between 20 kb-70 kb.

Scanned image of signature (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP format, file size between 20kb – 30kb).

Scanned Left Thumb Impression (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP/GIF format, file size between 20kb-30kb).

Aadhaar Card Number

Scanned copy of ID proof, 10th Standard mark sheet, birth certificate, mark sheet for all semesters ITI Pass / Provisional National Trade Certificate, National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT, Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, Physical Disability certificate, in case of PH/PWD candidate.

<noscript><iframe title="Ordnance Factory Online form Kaise bhare || Ordnance Factory Online From 2020 ||ofb Online Form" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GoVB_EK2alU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More