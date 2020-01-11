HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: Apply for 6060 vacancies on ofb.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 6060 vacancies on ofb.gov.in.

    OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020
    OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020

    Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre, Ordnance Factory Board, Ministry of Defense, Government of India has welcomed online applications from Indian residents for enrollment of 56th Batch (for Non ITI and ITI competitors) of Trade Apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories situated in various States crosswise over India. The number of vacancies is. 6060 including 3808 ITI and 2252 Non-ITI, as a major aspect of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

    Candidates who have applied through the Government of India website, www.apprenticeship.gov.in are fundamentally required to re-apply through the OFB site – https://ofb.gov.in/units/OFRC.

    Important Dates:

    Event Date
    On-line Application Starts from January 10, 2020
    End date of submission of On-line Application 2 February 9, 2020 (23:59 Hours)

    Age Limit (as on February 9, 2020):

    Between 15 to 24 years

    For SC/ST Candidates:  05 (Five) years relaxation

    For OBC candidates:  03 (Three) years relaxation

    For ITI Candidates upper age limit is relaxation is further extended by the time of training previously experienced according to the course duration of NCVT/SCVT.

    Application Fee:

    (Non-refundable) – Rs.100/-.

    Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances or reused / adjusted

    Essential Qualification (as on December 31, 2019):

    For Non-ITI Category: Applicant must have cleared class 10th or equivalent as on date of notification with at least 50% marks in total and at least 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

    For ITI Category:  Applicant must have cleared concerned trade test from any institute certified by NCVT or SCVT within normal duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961.

    Cleared Class 10th or equivalent with at least 50% marks (in Class 10thand ITI). The relevant trade test to be considered as per Schedule I of Apprentice Act 1961.

    How to apply?

    Application submitted ‘online’ directly through the link https://ofb.gov.in/units/OFRC will only be considered. No other ways of application submission will be entertained.

    While applying online, the applicant must be ready with the following documents:

    • Colored passport size photograph (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm in JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP format). File size should be between 20 kb-70 kb.
    • Scanned image of signature (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP format, file size between 20kb – 30kb).
    • Scanned Left Thumb Impression (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG/PNG/BMP/GIF format, file size between 20kb-30kb).
    • Aadhaar Card Number
    • Scanned copy of ID proof, 10th Standard mark sheet, birth certificate, mark sheet for all semesters ITI Pass / Provisional National Trade Certificate, National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT, Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, Physical Disability certificate, in case of PH/PWD candidate.

    Read Next

    TNUSRB SI Departmental Preliminary 2019 Exam Date changed to 13th Jan 2020
    TNUSRB SI Departmental Preliminary 2019: Candidates can check the exam date changed to 13th Jan 2020 on tnusrbonline.org.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 hours ago
    CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 exam on 12th Jan; Check Important Points here
    CSBC Bihar Constable 2020: The exam for CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 will be held tomorrow, on 12th Jan.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  1 hour ago
    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in
    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Steps to Apply here
    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Candidates can go through the steps to apply for this job in this article.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: Apply for 6060 vacancies on ofb.gov.in
    OFRC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 6060 vacancies on ofb.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours