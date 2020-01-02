HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    OFB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Trade Apprentice @ofchanda.gov.in, Check here for Vacancy Details

    Posted on by Vasudha

    OFB Recruitment 2020: Ordnance Factory Board released notification for Trade Apprentice. Candidates can check official website ofchanda.gov.in

    Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is looking for candidates for the recruitment of various posts of Trade Apprentice. Ordnance Factory Board as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission has released approx. 6060 vacancies which include ITI with 3847 posts and 2219 for Non-ITI. Candidates who are interested in the Ordnance Factory Board can apply through online mode before 09th February 2020.

    Important Details

    Candidates who are interested should note following important details regarding the recruitment process of Ordnance Factory Board:-

    1. The online application process will begin from 10th January 2020 through the official website which is @ofchanda.gov.in.
    2. The last date to submit the application form is 09th February 2020.
    3. Candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age group
    4. The recruitment process will for various states which include Chandigarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
    5. Ordnance Factory Board

    Vacancy Details

    Interested candidates can check below Vacancy details released by Ordnance Factory Board:-

    State Number of Vacancies
    Chandigarh 46
    Madhya Pradesh (MP, Grey Iron Foundry, Jabalpur) 176
    Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Itarsi) 146
    Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Khamaria, Jabalpur) 84
    Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Katni) 30
    Madhya Pradesh (Vehicle Factory Jabalpur) 98
    Maharashtra (High Explosive Factory Kirkee, Pune) 92
    Maharashtra (Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Ambernath, Thane) 91
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur) 375
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Ambernath, Thane) 110
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Bhandara) 256
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Bhusawa) 103
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Chanda, Chandrapur) 227
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, Pune) 19
    Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Varangaon) 163
    Maharashtra (Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune) 424
    Orissa (Ordnance Factory Badmal, Bolangir) 63
    Tamil Nadu (Cordite Factory Arvankadu) 187
    Tamil Nadu (Engine Factory Avadi, Chennai) 128
    Tamil Nadu (Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Tiruchirapalli) 89
    Tamil Nadu (Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi , Chennai) 265

