HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Application Process Starts from Today on osssc.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for the forest guard posts from today onward on osssc.gov.in.

    Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019
    Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019

    The recruitment notification has been released by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission for the appointment for forest guard recruitment 2019 exactly one week ago. Today, on November 29, 2019. The interested candidate shall check all the details on the official website. The candidate needs to register and fill the online application form as per the schedule.

    Vacancy Details:

    There are around 806 vacancies in this post.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Dates
    Registration shall commence from- November 29 to December 29, 2019.
    Online payment of examination fee dates is from-November 29 to December 29, 2019.

     
    Challan can be downloaded from. December 30, 2019, to January 6, 2020
    The filling of the application form is from- November 29, 2019 to January 6, 2020.
    Short notification for the recruitment- November 22, 2019.

     Application Process:

    • The candidates shall apply through osssc.gov.in, as website is down since the early morning hours today. Instead of opening the webpages, error message 401 (unauthorized access is denied due to invalid credentials / you do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied) is being displayed. Nevertheless, it is a technical error at the server end and is expected to be resolved shortly.
    • Formerly the site is back the application form shall be made available, candidates can open osssc.gov.in and click register.
    • On the next page, all the advertisements for which registration is active shall appear.
    • Then the candidate should navigate to post name Forest Guard, against Advertisement No. IIE-04/2019-366.
    • Just below the advertisement number, will be the link for detailed advertisement, which one must be downloaded and read first.
    • As a new user, one has to click on the new user and register first. Those already registered must click registered users.

    It is made clear that the eligible persons shall have to first register / re-register if registered for previous recruitment of the commission themselves for the post/s of their choice by logging into the home page of the commission’s website – osssc.gov.in and clicking on the tab “Register” and then make the online application”.

    Before applying, OSSSC has recommended candidates to make up their minds about paying online or offline, if the fee applies to their category. If they want to pay online, then they should either keep card details handy or of net banking.

    Also read, OSSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours