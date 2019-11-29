Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Application Process Starts from Today on osssc.gov.in

Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019

The recruitment notification has been released by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission for the appointment for forest guard recruitment 2019 exactly one week ago. Today, on November 29, 2019. The interested candidate shall check all the details on the official website. The candidate needs to register and fill the online application form as per the schedule.

Vacancy Details:

There are around 806 vacancies in this post.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Registration shall commence from- November 29 to December 29, 2019. Online payment of examination fee dates is from-November 29 to December 29, 2019. Challan can be downloaded from. December 30, 2019, to January 6, 2020 The filling of the application form is from- November 29, 2019 to January 6, 2020. Short notification for the recruitment- November 22, 2019.

Application Process:

The candidates shall apply through osssc.gov.in, as website is down since the early morning hours today. Instead of opening the webpages, error message 401 (unauthorized access is denied due to invalid credentials / you do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied) is being displayed. Nevertheless, it is a technical error at the server end and is expected to be resolved shortly.

Formerly the site is back the application form shall be made available, candidates can open osssc.gov.in and click register.

On the next page, all the advertisements for which registration is active shall appear.

Then the candidate should navigate to post name Forest Guard, against Advertisement No. IIE-04/2019-366.

Just below the advertisement number, will be the link for detailed advertisement, which one must be downloaded and read first.

As a new user, one has to click on the new user and register first. Those already registered must click registered users.

It is made clear that the eligible persons shall have to first register / re-register if registered for previous recruitment of the commission themselves for the post/s of their choice by logging into the home page of the commission’s website – osssc.gov.in and clicking on the tab “Register” and then make the online application”.

Before applying, OSSSC has recommended candidates to make up their minds about paying online or offline, if the fee applies to their category. If they want to pay online, then they should either keep card details handy or of net banking.

Also read, OSSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification.

