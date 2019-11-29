GSSSB Technical Assistant Call Letter 2019 Out on ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Check for More Details here

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    GSSSB Technical Assistant Call Letter 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

    GSSSB Technical Assistant Call Letter 2019
    The admit card for the Technical Assistant, Laboratory Technician and Mines Supervisor posts has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), also known as Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal.

    Candidates applied for this exam can now download their admit card released on the official website of GSSSB. Many candidates with educational qualification of Graduation in respective trade or field have applied for this exam.

    This recruitment exam is being carried out by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for fulfilling the requirement of 86 posts of Laboratory Technician, Mines Supervisor and Technical Assistant. Out of 86 posts, there were 16 posts for Laboratory Technician, 50 Posts for Mines Supervisor and 20 posts for Technical Assistant.

    Candidates can download their admit card by providing the login credentials like name of the posts, confirmation number, date of birth etc.

    The official website to download the admit card and get details on the GSSSB Technical Assistant 2019 is https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ .

    Steps to download GSSSB Technical Assistant and Other Posts Call Letter 2019:

    • Visit the official website of OJAS mentioned above.
    • Click on the “Examination Call Letter section” on the home page.
    • Go to the below mentioned respective link for the posts you applied for:
      GSSSB/201819/146 – Laboratory Technician – Class – III
      GSSSB/201819/148 – Mines Supervisor – Class- III
      GSSSB/201819/149 – Technical Assistant displaying on the home page.
    • You will get redirected to a new page.
    • Then check and download the call letter.
    • Take a print of the admit card for future use.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, GSSSB Technical Assistant and Other Posts Call Letter 2019 – Direct Link .

    Keep checking the official website of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for latest updates on the exam and further process needs to be done.

    Also read, GSSSB Clerk New Admit Card 2019.

