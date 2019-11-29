Join the Elite Group at BITS Pilani

Hello MBA Aspirants,

With all of you done and dusted with the online assessment of CAT 2019, you must be awaiting results to apply to your dream B-schools. Department of Management, BITS Pilani must be one of those. Please read on to know more:

With a unique teaching pedagogy, MBA at BITS Pilani sharpens your skills and prepares you according to the latest industry standards. The various features of the MBA program include:

Brand – The mere mention of BITS Pilani evokes respect among people in the industry. This helps the students in placements and brings to the table an image of a hard working individual with good analytical skills. As a recognition of the quality of education provided by BITS Pilani, the MHRD, Government of India has felicitated it with the status of “Institute of Eminence” in 2018.

Practice School (A robust internship program) – The MBA curriculum at BITS Pilani emphasizes equally on industry exposure as it does on its classroom sessions. For an entire semester, students are sent to different companies through Practice School program where they work on real-time projects of the organizations. The companies also pay stipend to the students during Practice School. In addition, there is a scope for 2 months’ summer internship program and this brings it to a total of 8 months of industry exposure during the entire course. Many students receive pre-placement offers after summer internship or on completion of Practice School.

High Return on Investment – MBA at BITS Pilani has an economical fee structure as compared to other B-Schools across the country. It has a very good RoI with the highest package being Rs. 15 Lakhs P.A., average package being Rs. 9.18 Lakhs P.A. and Median package being 9 Lakhs P.A. for the batch of 2017-19. Compare it with your over-all expenditure of approximately Rs. 8,00,000 in two years, which includes your tuition fee, hostel fee etc. And you can easily calculate how much actually you will spend to receive your management education from the premium institute.

Teaching Assistantship – BITS Pilani provides opportunity to MBA students to engage in Teaching Assistantships whereby they get a good amount of stipend or receive partial fee waiver. Hence, studying here becomes even more cost effective.

Flexible Curriculum – The curriculum of BITS MBA comprises 3 semesters of on-campus teaching & learning, with the 4 th semester providing complete industry exposure in the form of Practice School. Students also have the option to register for dissertation instead of Practice School during the same time. The institute provides many elective subjects from the domains of finance, information systems management, marketing, operations and decision sciences, organization behavior and human resources as well as strategy and entrepreneurship.

Strong Alumni Connect – MBA at BITS Pilani has its origins long back in 1971. It has a huge network of alumni all over the world in the corporate and academic world. They are in constant touch with the institute and the department.

Diversity – You will find meritorious students from all states and union territories in BITS Pilani, giving rise to opportunity to learn different culture. The 2019-21 MBA batch itself consists of students hailing from 16 different states. 17 cultural associations, representing different regions of the country, ensure that students live in a home away from home in this magical campus. There is a good mix of experienced and freshers in the MBA batch, which makes learning so much fun.

Incubation Centre – You must know the brands like Big Basket, Swiggy, Red Bus, Zivame, Grey Orange Robotics etc. and the common factor is that founders of all these are BITSians! BITS Pilani has its own incubation Centre making it an excellent place for budding entrepreneurs. BITS Pilani organizes various events to promote entrepreneurship among its students as well as others in the country.

Infrastructure – The institute boasts of world-class infrastructure in a sprawling campus. There is a huge central library with thousands of books and access to lot more e-books, journals and magazines. The computer laboratory is well equipped with state of the art devices. The entire campus is connected through WiFi. There are multiple open and indoor sports grounds to ensure physical well-being of the residents of the campus.