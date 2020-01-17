NTA: Evaluation of Wrongly ‘Unattempted’ Marked Drawing Question in JEE Main Answer Sheet.

JEE Main Answer Sheet

Particular drawing questions of B. Planning and B. Arch in JEE Main answer sheet have been marked ‘not attempted’ despite the said questions having been already attempted by the candidates. With respect to the queries of a candidate concerning this, the NTA (National Testing Agency) has clarified that this comment is appearing for the same type of question for all the B. Arch students.

The reason for this seems to be a default setting present in the answer key of JEE Main for questions that are mostly subjective and do not have much scope of being challenged. The answer key has been released by NTA along with the answer sheet on 13th of January. The answer key and the answer sheet were allowed to be challenged by the candidates till 15th of January.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

Post-exam, the NTA allows the students to challenge the answer key which is a one-time facility. The way this takes place is that initial answer key is released by the agency few weeks after the exam and depending on the feedback gathered by the challenge to it by candidates (if any), further changes are made and a final answer key is released. It is based on this final answer key that the final result is calculated.

Through twitter, the National Testing Agency clarified the query of the candidates by tweeting, “It will surely be assessed. The same comment is appearing in case of all students of B. Arch. Don’t worry”.

