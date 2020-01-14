JEE Main Answer Key 2020 Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Raise Objection by 15th Jan

JEE Main Answer Key 2020

The JEE Main 2020 Answer Key for the January examination has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appeared in the JEE Main exam can download the answer key released on the official website of JEE Main.

Candidates can avail the facility to raise objections which will be available on the official website till 11:59 pm on January 15, 2020. The objection must be raised within the time limit after which the raised objection will not be considered.

Candidates must check their responses recorded along with the question papers. It is available on the official website home page. A fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged is applicable to all the candidates.

The web page to get more details on the exam and to download the JEE Main 2020 answer key is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Steps to check and download JEE Main 2020 Answer Keys:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2020.

Click on the “JEE Main 2020 Answer Keys” link.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the JEE Main 2020 answer key for future reference.

Candidates who wish to raise objections, can go to the home page and click on Challenge Answer Key. A similar window for application number will get open. Enter your unique application number and password/ date of birth in the login portal.

To raise an objection or challenge, you must select the question and enter your choice. Then upload the required supporting document and pay the fees to register your objections.

