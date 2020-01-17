WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Engineer Posts on wapcos.gov.in

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020

WAPCOS limited is seeking for candidates to hire on contract basis for the post of site engineer. The person hired will be responsible for work related to “PMC of storm water drains of Greater Chennai Corporation” and “GIS Master plan project” in Chennai. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criterion must apply in the prescribed format through post before 20th January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by WAPCOS limited:

There are 6 posts for Site Engineer (PMC works)

There are 12 posts for Site Engineer (GIS Project)

Pay Scale:

Candidates who will selected for Site Engineer (PMC Works) will be eligible to receive salary of Rs 20,000/- per month and also along with conveyance allowance of Rs 2000/- per month.

Candidates who will selected for Site Engineer (GIS Project) will be eligible to receive salary of Rs 13,000/- per month along with conveyance allowance of Rs 2000/- per month.

The site to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.wapcos.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

It is always necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by WAPCOS limited. They are as follows:

Candidate should be of 30 years of age.

For the post of Site Engineer (PMC Works) candidate should have Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering and also about 2 years of experience. candidates with an experience in civil works related to Water Supply/Sewerage/Storm Water Drains/Roads will be preferred.

For the post of Site Engineer (GIS Project) candidates must have the Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering. Candidates with the relevant experience will be given preference.

Application Procedure:

Candidates who are interested can fill and submit the application form in the prescribed format through email or post. The registration form along with the CV should be mailed to chennai@wapcos.co.in and the print copy should be sent to the General Manager (SEZ), WAPCOS Limited, Plot No. 990, 50th Street, TVS Colony, Collector Nagar, Anna Nagar West Extn., Chennai – 600101, Tamil Nadu.

