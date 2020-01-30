DAVV 2020 Exams for UG Courses to Start from 1st March; Details on dauniv.ac.in

DAVV 2020 Exams for UG Courses

Devi Ahilya VishwaVidyalaya (DAVV) will conduct the undergraduate courses from 01st March 2020. This has been decided so that the examinations and results remain on track. The Varsity will publish the timetable for the courses in first week of February 2020.

Reports on Conducting Exam

As per the words of Dr Ashesh Tiwari, who is DAVV exam Controller, “Examination for all the third-year undergraduate conventional courses would be held in March. The forms for exam have been already released and last date to submit was 25th January 2020.”

It is expected by exam department that over 60000 students might appear for the examination. The authority is taking steps to ensure that the evaluation of the papers takes place on time. It has been instructed to all the exam centres to send the attendance sheet of students along with their answer sheet to the university.

According to Dr Tiwari, the delay in the results is because the exam centres send the attendance sheet late to the university. The attendance sheet is critical to evaluate the results; therefore, the exam centres have been instructed to send the sheet without delay.

The university is trying their level best to keep the examination process on time, according to the news report.

Students are requested to visit the official website for the updates related to examination and other critical details. The official website is www.dauniv.ac.in.

About the university

Devi Ahilya VishwaVidyalaya (DAVV) is the state university to cater the educational needs of the Madhya Pradesh, Indore. The jurisdiction has now been extended to Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur, and Jhabua.

Devi Ahilya VishwaVidyalaya (DAVV) is the only university in Madhya Pradesh which has been accredited A+ grade by NAAC. It was established in the year 1964 with the motto God Help us to Improve our intellect and guide to what is right.

<noscript><iframe title="DAVV University UG, PG Exam Form Apply Process || Devi Ahilya Bai University Exam Form Kaise Bhare" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DnCMX1LQJYM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

