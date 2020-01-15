NSTL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Lady Doctor Post on drdo.gov.in/nstl

NSTL Recruitment 2020

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is looking for candidates to hire for the Lady Doctor Post.

Important Date

Candidates can note the following dates for the recruitment in NSTL:

The application form begins from 10th January 2020

The end date of the application form is 25th January 2020

Eligibility Criteria

It is always mandatory for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). The following are the qualification and age limit required for Lady Doctor post:

The maximum age allowed for the candidate is 55 years as on 25th January 2020.

Candidate must have the MBBS Degree and preference to have knowledge in Hospital and Health System Management with at least a diploma in Gynaecology or Diabetology.

It is necessary that the candidates should have minimum experience of 15 years as practicing Doctor in Government or Defence Establishment /Civilian or Primary Care Physician.

Candidates those who are interested and also eligible can visit the official website which is https://drdo.gov.in/nstl for more details on the recruitment process. The NSTL has released only 01 post for the lady doctor.

Application and Selection Process

Candidates who are interested in NSTL can apply through the prescribed format through official website on or before 25th January 2020.

Candidates who are selected will be engaged in the laboratory of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). The selected lady doctor would be functioning under the control of the director, NSTL, Vigyan Nagar, Visakhapatnam in which the M. I. Room is located. The appointee would be required to work for six days a week from Monday to Saturday from morning 08:30 am to 05:00 pm.

Candidates should also note that the director can terminate the contract if the services of the doctor are not found satisfactory by director of NSTL.

