NSO 2019 Answer Key Set C Released for Class 1 to 12 @sofworld.org, Download PDF Format

There is an extremely crucial bit of information for all the candidates who had appeared for the National Science Olympiad Examination conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation on 21st November 2019.

Ever since the National Science Olympiad Examination was conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation, candidates had been waiting for the announcement of the official answer key.

Though some answer keys released by private coaching institutions were doing rounds on the social media, their authenticity and correctness could not be accounted for. As a result, the wait for the official answer key from the Science Olympiad Foundation was being awaited.

Finally, there is some good news for all the candidates who appeared for the National Science Olympiad Examination conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of SOF, the answer key for Set C for classes 1st to 12th have now been released.

The answer key has been released in a PDF format, which can be easily downloaded by the candidates. In the answer key, correct answer options are placed adjacent to each question, easing comparison for the candidates.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the National Science Olympiad Examination conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation on 21st November 2019, must log-on to the official website of SOF @ www.sofworld.org and download the official answer key for Set C.

The answer key for the Set A has already been released on 2nd December 219 while the Set B answer key has been released on 11th December 2019.

Candidates should download the answer key from the official website of the Science Olympiad Foundation only and not from any social media website. The final result to be announced soon will be based on this answer key only.

Steps to download the official Set C Answer Key

Log-on to the official website of Science Olympiad Foundation @ sofworld.com.

When the home page opens, scroll towards the end of the page and locate the Answer Key section.

When you click on the link, a new page will open where options for different available answer keys will be listed. Click on the option for Set C Answer Key.

Now, the Set C Answer Key will open on the page.

Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Has the answer keys for Set A and Set B also been released?

Answer: The answer key for the Set A has already been released on 2nd December 219 while the Set B answer key has been released on 11th December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website to download the Set C answer key?

Answer: The official website to download the Set C answer key is www.sofworld.com

Question: Has the set C answer key released for all classes?

Answer: Yes, Set C answer key has been released for classes 1st to 12th.

Question: When was the answer key for Set C declared?

Answer: The answer key was released on 18th December 2019.

