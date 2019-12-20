My Love for JGBS and it’s wonderful collection of Books

About a month after our first semester MBA classes commenced, I found myself amidst the long rows of bookshelves in the college library. I was searching the racks, looking for a course book on Microeconomics and that is when I stumbled across this lot.

Even though my vocational interests lie with Business studies, I have always been fond of literature and I love to read fantasy fiction. Hence, it was no surprise when I saw the works of all my favorite authors lined up in the shelves of Jindal Global Business School. I was overwhelmed with joy. There were so many wonderful books, none of which could have been ignored. I forgot about microeconomics and spent the rest of the day going through the hidden treasure of novels. I got lost into the books and had made a mental note of reading every book I came across. When I came back to my senses, I returned to my initial venture and did find the book I was looking for.

Now, whatever my needs are, academic or leisure, I know that JGBS and its wonderful collection of books has my back. So, for both the bookworm and child of fantasy in me, I will always grateful to the college.

-Aishwarya Nair (PGDM 2019-2021)

