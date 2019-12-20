Chaudhary Charan Singh University 2019 Exam Postponed, Check Latest Notification @ccsuniversity.ac.in

Chaudhary Charan Singh University is amongst the most famous universities of India and is located in the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. As the examination season is going on at the university, so every day some exams are being held.

But the extreme cold-wave conditions in the city had been posing a great challenge for the students. As a matter of fact, the Uttar Pradesh government and administration have announced holidays across various schools in the state.

Many schools in the Lucknow have been instructed to change their timings from morning to afternoon. While all this was going on, the exams at Chaudhary Charan Singh University were being conducted as per the schedule.

When the cold wave broke all previous records on 18th December 2019 in northern India, the university administration decided to postpone the CCSU exams that were supposed to be held on 19th December 2019 i.e. Thursday.

The above notification has been published on the official website of the university @ www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. The notification regarding the postponement of the CCSU exams was published on the university website on 18th December 2019 evening.

Though the examinations have been postponed by the administration, there has not been any new update regarding the new dates. As a result, students have been facing a lot of confusion.

The notification only states that the exams to be held on Thursday 19th of December 2019 have been postponed, there is no intimation regarding the new dates from the university administration.

Though, there are reports in the media that the news dates for CCSU exams will be declared by the university administration soon.

Thus, the students must keep an eye on the university website for intimation regarding the new exam dates. In the meanwhile, students can not do much but revise their syllabus again and improve their chances of scoring good marks.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Why have the exams been postponed at Chaudhary Charan Singh University?

Answer: The exams at Chaudhary Charan Singh University have been postponed due to extreme cold wave conditions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Question: Exams for which day have been postponed?

Answer: The exams that were scheduled for 19th December 2019 only have been postponed through a notification released on the evening of 18th December 2019 on the university website.

Question: What are the new exam dates for the Chaudhary Charan Singh University?

Answer: The university administration has not yet announced the new exam dates. They shall be announced in a few days till then, and students will have to wait and watch.

Question: Where can the students find information about new exam dates?

Answer: The information will be made available on the official website of Chaudhary Charan Singh University @ www.ccsuniversity.ac.in.

