Nine Boys hit 100 percentile in CAT 2020

Nine students, all male, have scored the perfect hundred percentile in CAT 2020 . The CAT is considered the most competitive of entrance tests in India among graduate management admission tests.

Seven of the 100 percentilers are from an engineering background, five from IITs. One of the students has a specialization in mathematics, and the remaining four candidates belong to

– IIM Indore’s integrated program in management (IPM)

– BITS Pilani, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

– YMCA Institute of Engineering and Technology

– YMCA Institute of Engineering

CAT 2020

IIM Indore conducted CAT 2021 for over two lakh twenty-eight thousand candidates in one hundred and fifty-nine cities across India for admission to the MBA program at IIMs and other institutes on November 29, 2020.

IIM Indore, in collaboration with Tata Consulting Services (TCS) had taken measures to ensure implementation of advisory of the Government of India on social distancing and other preventive/protective measures at the examination centers.

The test administrators had taken additional measures to minimize the travel needs of the candidates by increasing the centers for examination to four hundred and thirty across the country.

Around one lakh ninety thousand candidates took the test out of the two lakh twenty-eight thousand who had registered for the test. The overall attendance was approximately 83.5 percent despite the Covid scenario.

IIM declared the results on January 02, 2021. Students can check their scores on the official CAT website.

IIM Indore had introduced major changes in the exam pattern this year. Due to the Covid situation, they had reduced the exam duration to one hundred and twenty minutes from one hundred and eighty minutes from previous CATs. Test takers could not switch between sections. Candidates got forty minutes to solve each section.

Twenty-one-year-old Aaryan Kapoor from Garhshankar, Punjab, a final-year student of electrical and instrumentation at BITS Pilani, scored 172.59. One of the nine who aced the CAT, Kapoor said that the lockdown and the comfort of my home preparation had given him the luxury to ace the test.

Another hundred percentiler, Jitesh Mittal, a resident of Jaipur, and an IITian, graduated in civil engineering from IIT Gandhinagar in 2020 is now eyeing a career in finance post his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Jitesh has been a meritorious student throughout his academics. Besides, an NTSE (National Talent Search Examination) scholar, he has qualified for KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana or Young Scientist Incentive Plan).

Jitesh would like to design a program for undergraduates to provide them training in interpersonal skills.

Jitesh says India’s economy will recover faster than developed nations due to its human resource and reforms introduced by the consecutive governments in the economy.

Despite the opposition the farm laws face, Jitesh views them as a reformatory measure aiming to double the income of farmers.

An educator with a coaching institute in Mumbai who prefers to call himself Scrabbler, also scored cent percentile, albeit not for the 1st time. He has scored 100 percentile in CAT for the eleventh time now, and the seventh in a row.

He says he doemmms not have any advice for aspiring managers as he is more an educator than a manager at heart.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More