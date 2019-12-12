HomeMBACAT 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • NOSTALGIA – Annual Alumni Homecoming Event @ SIMSR

    Posted on by SIMSR Mumbai

    “I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.” – Kris Kristofferson

    Nostalgia – The Annual Alumni Homecoming meet of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has proved to be much more than just a get-together. It has become a platform for Alumni to interact and connect with each other professionally. Not just the alumni but the budding managers from the current batches get to network with SIMSR’s alumni, who work at some of the Top Positions in the Industry.

    Nostalgia 2019 was held on September 7, 2019 at the SIMSR campus. For the first time in 20 years Nostalgia was a full day event celebrated with much pomp and vigour.

    The event started with a welcome speech by Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai (Provost – SVV) and Prof. (Dr.) Monica Khanna, (Director – SIMSR).

    On completion of 30 years of their post-graduation from SIMSR, alumni from the 1989 batch were felicitated during Nostalgia.

    SIMSR’s very own music band – Mauj, mesmerized the audience with their soulful songs. The Dance Club of SIMSR – Grooves, set the stage on fire with their impeccable dance moves.

     At Nostalgia 2019, the alumni interacted with one another with full zest and shared with the current batch the insights of the industry and corporate world to help them ‘Be Ready for the Future’

    Vignesh Nayak

    PGDM 2019-2021

    Read Next

    CAT 2019 Answer Keys Released on iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objections by 6th Dec
    CAT 2019 Answer Keys: Candidates can download the answer key released on iimcat.ac.in.
    In MBA  ·  2 weeks ago
    Samvaad: Paving way for Diverse discussions
    “Conversation. What is it? A Mystery! It’s the art of never seeming bored, of touching everything with interest, of pleasing with trifles, of being fascinating with nothing at all. How do we define this lively darting about with words, of hitting them back and forth, this sort of brief smile of ideas which should be
    In MBA  ·  2 weeks ago
    NOSTALGIA – Annual Alumni Homecoming Event @ SIMSR
    “I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.” – Kris Kristofferson Nostalgia – The Annual Alumni Homecoming meet of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has proved to be much more than just a get-together. It has become a platform for Alumni to interact and connect with each other professionally. Not
    In MBA  ·  6 days ago
    CAT 2019 Result to be Release in January, Answer Key remains Unchanged
    CAT 2019 Result: CAT Answer key 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. Result to be release in January.
    In MBA  ·  4 days ago
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Candidates can check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities.
    In MBA  ·  23 hours ago