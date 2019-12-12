NOSTALGIA – Annual Alumni Homecoming Event @ SIMSR

“I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.” – Kris Kristofferson

Nostalgia – The Annual Alumni Homecoming meet of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has proved to be much more than just a get-together. It has become a platform for Alumni to interact and connect with each other professionally. Not just the alumni but the budding managers from the current batches get to network with SIMSR’s alumni, who work at some of the Top Positions in the Industry.

Nostalgia 2019 was held on September 7, 2019 at the SIMSR campus. For the first time in 20 years Nostalgia was a full day event celebrated with much pomp and vigour.

The event started with a welcome speech by Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai (Provost – SVV) and Prof. (Dr.) Monica Khanna, (Director – SIMSR).

On completion of 30 years of their post-graduation from SIMSR, alumni from the 1989 batch were felicitated during Nostalgia.

SIMSR’s very own music band – Mauj, mesmerized the audience with their soulful songs. The Dance Club of SIMSR – Grooves, set the stage on fire with their impeccable dance moves.

At Nostalgia 2019, the alumni interacted with one another with full zest and shared with the current batch the insights of the industry and corporate world to help them ‘Be Ready for the Future’

–Vignesh Nayak

PGDM 2019-2021

