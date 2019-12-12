UPSC IES Prelims Admit Cards Released at upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download Engineering Services Examination Hall Ticket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with the latest notification about the release of the admit card of the Indian Engineering Services (IES) on December 11th 2019. Therefore, the candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in

IMPORTANT DATES:

The notification regarding the examination of the Indian Engineering Services was released on 25 th September 2019.

September 2019. The application process was started on 25 th September 2019.

September 2019. The last date for applying online was 15 th October 2019.

October 2019. The last date for the payment of the examination fee was 15 th October 2019.

October 2019. The Preliminary examination is scheduled on the 5 th of January 2020.

The dates for the Mains examination will be notified soon on the official website.

VACANCY DETAILS:

There are a total number of 495 posts, and the post names are as follows:

Civil engineering Mechanical Engineering Electrical engineering Electronics and Telecommunications engineering

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have passed or should be appearing in an Engineering degree in the related streams. Also, for getting more details, the candidates should visit the official website.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC IES ADMIT CARD?

The candidates can go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates can find a “What’s New” section. The candidates can click on the particular option and look for the UPSC IES admit card.

On the “Examination” tab, the candidates need to select “Active Examination”.

After clicking on this option, the candidate will be taken to a new page where they need to click on the link which says ‘Engineering Services Preliminary Exam (I), 2020.

The candidates can click on the link and then download their admit cards.

The candidates should also check if all the details given in the admit card is accurate and correct.

After checking all the details, the candidate can then take a print out of the admit card for future use.

DETAILS ON THE ADMIT CARD

Name of the candidate

Roll number and Registration ID

Birthdate

Examination date and centre

Subject

Duration of the examination

Other important instructions

NOTE: The candidates are advised to verify these important details properly

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UPSC IES Prelims Admit Cards

Question: When is the admit card for UPSC IES 2020 released?

Answer: The admit card UPSC IES 2020 was released on 11th December 2019.

Question: How can I download the admit card of UPSC IES 2020?

Answer: You can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in and follow the instructions to download the admit cards.

Question: When is the Preliminary examination take place?

Answer: The Preliminary examination will take place on the 5th of January 2020.

Question: How many posts are there for the Indian Engineering Services?

Answer: There are a total of 495 posts.

