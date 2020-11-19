Harvard, Stanford, and IIM alumni inspire to form Kautilya School of Public Policy

How many institutes in India teach Public Policy? We can count the few who teach. Virtuosos in education have gathered to open the Kautilya School of Public policy, Hyderabad. The college is in affiliation with the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM).

Who are the experts who got together to form the institute?

No less than Harvard Kennedy School, Stanford, and IIM alumni have worked on founding the new school.

The Executive board

The founding team members of Kautilya School of Public Policy include eminent people:

M. Sri Bharat, President

Prateek Kanwal, Co-founder

Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director

The Kautilya objective

The Kautilya School of Public Policy is determined to make public policy education an essential part of broader reform for higher education in India. The school aims to foster and boost harbingers committed to meticulous public policy education and resolve India’s present-day problems in education.

Kautilya will work towards blending Indian ethos, culture, and values with western frameworks in public policy.

Kautilya’s vision is to “Rebalance the role of Society, Government, and Business towards an Equitable and Regenerative India and World.” The programs on offer will be at par with Ivy League institutions. The college is focused on developing world-class infrastructure backed by technology and access to top minds in field of public policy to enrich the learning experience and campus life.

The infrastructure:

The State-of-the-art Public Policy School hosts a campus that spans across an area of 24,500 square feet in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Kautilya School of Public Policy offers a two-year residential Master’s in Public Policy (MPP) Program with a mix of core courses, electives, skill shops, and specializations. The batch of 60 will begin in July 2021.

The applications for MPP will open on November 30, 2020. Kautilya will be launching Management Development Programs for working professionals in January 2021.

What do doyens say?

Rathin Roy, Economist and Director NIPFP envisions the canvas of public policy broaden far beyond the government and its instruments and agencies.

Steve Jarding, Former Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School and a global political campaign consultant sees the need for a school of public policy that affects change, one that instills in the next-generation leaders the idea that service is a responsibility that every human being has a responsibility to serve.

Sri Bharat, President, GITAM wants for India people who can steer the country’s growth which is possible through effective public policy education. He foresees Kautilya providing a global quality curriculum addressing the lack of evidence-based education in public policy with experienced faculties and industry experts.

Prateek Kanwal brings his learnings from Harvard Kennedy School and running Citizens for Public Leadership. He felt the need for creating evidence-based policymaking in India and developing public policy professionals who can solve India’s most pressing problems.

Sridhar Pabbisetty promises the college will help graduates carve out forward-looking roles for themselves across industries and sectors involving government policies.

