Noida Metro Result 2019 for JE and Maintainer Posts Declared on becil.com, Check for More Details here

Noida Metro Result 2019

The result of the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Customer Relations Assistant, Station Controller /Train Operator, Maintainer & Accounts Assistant has been released by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Candidates appeared in any of these exams can check and download their results from the official web page of BECIL, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL), NOIDA. The BECIL council has prepared the merit list of the selected candidates.

Noida Metro Exam on 14th ,15th and 16th September 2019. Total number of candidates qualified in the BECIL Exam 2019 are 684, out of which 591 are for the post of Maintainer or Electronic & Mechanic, 93 for Maintainer/ Electrician Posts.

The official web link to get more details on the exam and download the Noida Metro 2019 result is www.becil.com .

Steps to download Noida Metro Result 2019 for JE, Maintainer & Other Posts:

Visit the official website of BECIL.

Click on the “Noida Metro 2019 Result” on the home page.

You will get redirected to the PDF page.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the merit list for future use.

Selected candidates for Station Controller /Train Operator and Customer Relations Assistant will be able to appear for Psycho test. The board will release the details of the Psycho/Skill/Trade Test soon to NMRC BECIL Selected Candidates.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 199 Office Assistant, Station Controller /Train Operator, Customer Relations Assistant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Posts, Junior Engineer (Electronics), Junior Engineer (Civil), Maintainer (Fitter), Maintainer (Electrician) Posts, Maintainer (Electronic &Mechanic), Maintainer (Ref &AC Mechanic) and Accounts Assistant Posts in Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for NMRC/BECIL Recruitment

Also read, BECIL Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTCUCrLeHNs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Noida Metro Result 2019 for JE and Maintainer Posts Declared on becil.com, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More