National Institute of Plant Health Management Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply for 4 Vacancies, Steps How to Apply Check here

National Institute of Plant Health Management is one of the premier institutes in the area of plant health management. It operates under the aegis of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

National Institute of Plant Health Management conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available.

As per the latest notification published by National Institute of Plant Health Management, applications have been invited from interested candidates for 4 vacancies available.

Out of the 4 advertised vacancies, one vacancy pertains to the post of Assistant Director- PHM (Horticulture and Floriculture), one vacancy pertains to the post of Scientific Officer (Residue and New Molecule Analysis), and two posts pertain to the post of Multitasking Staff (Category-III).

Candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format available on the website of National Institute of Plant Health Management, i.e. www.niphm.gov.in.

Along with the application form, candidates must also send their educational documents, experience certificate, caste certificate, and other essential documents.

All these documents must be placed in a sealed envelope and should be addressed to the Registrar, National Institute of Plant Health Management, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad- 500030, Telangana. On the envelope, candidates should mention the Post that is being applied for. The last date for receipt of the application and other documents is 30th December 2019.

Applications received after the cut-off date will not be considered for the ongoing recruitment drive. National Institute of Plant Health Management will not be responsible for any postal delays, so the candidates must send their applications as soon as possible.

Candidates who are already working with a government institution should submit their applications in the prescribed format only.

Candidates will not be sent any separate call letters for the interview. All communication will be done through Emails or will be published on the official website of National Institute of Plant Health Management.

National Institute of Plant Health Management Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates must note the below-mentioned information pertaining to the ongoing recruitment drive before submitting their application: –

Any applications in the invalid format or with false details or incomplete applications will be rejected without any intimation to the candidate.

Any form of canvassing or influencing for the vacancy is not allowed, and the candidate’s application will be rejected outright.

Merely fulfilling the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview. Candidates for interviews will be shortlisted as per the discretion of the National Institute of Plant Health Management.

Candidates must be willing to take up residence within 3 kms of National Institute of Plant Health Management.

Age relaxation norms, as specified by the central government are applicable.

