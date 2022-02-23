Grow Your Career With PGDM Program In Financial Markets Offered by ITM Navi Mumbai

With the rapidly transforming market, the industry needs are also transforming. In this regard, the global B-School education is definitely witnessing a shift in terms of curriculum, pedagogy, and career growth. ITM Navi Mumbai has done excellent work in recognizing all these changing patterns and thereby facilitating top-notch B-school education to the budding minds. It has been consistently ranked among the best B-Schools in Navi Mumbai. ITM has been granted 3 Palm ranking in the global B-School survey and the campus offers the best possible opportunities for the students. It has also been accredited 2nd place in Mumbai in Times B-School survey 2018 and it was accorded the 6th rank in top private schools in Mumbai in Times Annual Ranking B-School survey 2020. ITM Navi Mumbai bagged the 10th rank among the private business school in the west zone by outlook survey 2020. The location of ITM is another edge factor as it is near to the rising industry hub, Kharghar.

The PGDM program in Financial markets offered by ITM Navi Mumbai aims to integrate the concepts of capital market with business management principles. The course whets the students to suit the demands of the industry and its dynamics. It is an AICTE approved course and has tie-ups with reputed institutes like CISI, NISM, BSE. The course also exposes students through Industry projects from leading names like Tata Motors, Gabriel India, Delphi Automotive Systems. Moreover, the business simulation lab offers a live market environment for students to get a real-time experience of the industry. The institute has witnessed a record high placement of an average of 6.5 lakh per annum and the highest placement of 10.8 lakh per annum.

The global alumni base boasts of ITM’s success. Here is what Mr. Monu Dubey, an ITM alumnus has to say about his experience “My journey in ITM was exciting and dynamic which provided me with the opportunity for my overall development. Its conducive environment provides students to excel in their academics & research and give the platform for exploring personal interest area through extra-curricular activities. The Business Simulation Lab sessions contributed a lot to my academic progress as every aspect of Financial Assets & Services was taught here. The course was also facilitated by add-on workshops and seminars. The faculty was more like a mentor helping us throughout. I owe a big time to ITM for my success in life.”

All these factors definitely highlight the edge of ITM’s Financial Market course over other options available.

