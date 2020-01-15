NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2020: Apply for 154 posts on nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2020

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has begun the enlistment procedure for NABARD Grade-A 2020 enrolment drive on, January 15, 2020. Aspirants can apply online mode through the official webpage of NABARD at nabard.org. The window to apply online will remain open until February 3, 2020.

This recruitment process will be conducted to fill the post of Assistant Manager in P and SS and RDBS. The official notice for the same was discharged on January 2, 2020. The tentative date of the interview according to the official notice is in March 2020.

Important Dates:

Opening date of online application: January 15, 2020

Closing date of on application submission: February 3, 2020

Month for Interview: March 2020 (Tentative)

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.nabard.org .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (P and SS): The candidate must hold experience as an officer for at least five years in Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force and possess an Ex-Serviceman Identity Card.

Assistant Manager (RDBS): The candidate must hold Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline such that the relevant subject is studied by him or her as the primary subject in every semester of that particular degree course and it must be referenced in the Degree Certificate provided by the University/Institute.

Age Limit:

For Assistant Manager (P & SS): Candidates must be in between 25 years to 40 years old as on January 1, 2020.

For Assistant Manager (RDBS): Candidates must be in between 21 to 30 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Application Fees:

applicant Category Registration Fee Intimation charges etc. Total For SC/ ST/ PWBD NIL Rs.150/- Rs.150/- For all others Rs.650/- Rs.150/- Rs.800/-

Selection Process:

The selection process of NABARD recruitment in 2020 has three phases:

preliminary

mains and

Interview

Applicants who would qualify the preliminary examination will be called for the mains exam. Based on the performance of the candidate in the mains, he or she will be called for the interview round post which final selection will be done.

