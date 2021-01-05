Land a Software Job at the best tech companies through Masai School

In a world that is becoming more and more digital and technology-based, access to quality education is also becoming easier. At the same time, the technology industry needs all the more talent to fill up the positions of software engineers and developers.

While most people don’t have the opportunity to join an engineering college or a university for 4 years, and land a software job, this approach also leaves the students with heavy student loans. In many cases, these engineers are deemed unemployable because of the lack of on-hands experience with coding and lack of communication skills.

The core of the problem goes back to the way Indian education system was designed, which needed to be altered in a way that makes Indian graduates employable by the best tech companies in the world. Besides, on an average, every company spends about 6 months in training their new recruits before they go on and contribute to the company’s organisational goals.

What is Masai School?



Posing as the much needed alternative, with clearly defined outcomes, Masai School encourages students to learn coding at their own pace and pay them back only when they get a job paying INR 5 LPA or more. The school makes its possible through their unique Income-Sharing Agreement (ISA) which allows students to pay tuition fee after they get a job, but not during the coursework.

In a way, Masai School invests in the aspiring software developers to get them job-ready, rather than the vice versa.

Bengaluru-based Masai School is a military-style coding school, based on an intensive 9-9-6 training that runs for 6 days a week from 9am to 9pm.

The holistic program includes 1200 hours of hands-on coding , 100 hours of soft skills training and 100 hours of mathematics.

The total duration of a Masai School program is 30 weeks , divided into 6 units of programming and soft-skills training.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development estimates that more than 15 lakh students graduate from engineering institutions every year but a lot of them remain unemployed. An earlier report by Pearson Research found that about 95 percent of Indian engineering graduates are not really equipped with the necessary skills for software development and coding.

To solve this problem directly, Masai School offers two programs called r-Program (for beginners) and i-Program (for those who already have some coding knowledge).

The next intake of students at Masai School is for its i-Program, with the courses starting 25th January. The Masai School i-Program is designed specifically for candidates who are comfortable in any one programming language understanding of the basics of data structures & algorithms. To take the Masai School Admission Test, visit here.

The programs offered are Backend Web Development and Full-Stack Web Development. The Full Stack course focuses on the MERN stack on JavaScript & the Backend course is focused on Java, Springboot & SQL. Given their past track record – we imagine that students graduating from these programs after 30 weeks will have opportunities at the best tech startups of India.

What is ISA?

When it comes to payments for these programs, Masai School will share your income only after you get a job offer. The school allows you to enrol into its programs with completely zero upfront fee.

As per the Income-Sharing Agreement (ISA) , upon getting a job, the student will make 15 percent of his or her monthly income for 36 months , until a total payment of Rs 3 lakh is reached.

However, if the student is unable to find a job within one year of graduating from Masai School, the ISA will be waived off

If the annual income drops below 5 LPA , the ISA payments can be paused

ISAs are not loans in any form and hence, the concept of paying interest amounts to Masai School does not apply.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in software development and technology, check out Masai School and its programs. You can also contact the Masai School team here, to ask any further questions you may have.

