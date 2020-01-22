NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Land Revenue Officer Post on nhidcl.com

NHIDCL Recruitment 2020

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is seeking applicants to hire for the post of Land Revenue officer. Candidates who are interested can apply through the prescribed format before 05th February 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note that there is only 01 post released for the Land Revenue Officer post by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Eligibility Criteria:

Application may be rejected if the candidates fails to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by NHIDCL. It is recommended that the candidates should read the instructions on the official website carefully before applying for the post. Some of the eligibility criteria are mentioned below:

Candidates should not be more than 62 years of age as on 05th February 2020 and there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.

Applicants must visit the official website which is https://nhidcl.com/bulletin-board for the recruitment details

Application Procedure:

Candidates would need to send the application form in the prescribed format to the below mentioned address. The copies should reach the office before 05th February 2020 and no applications would be accepted after the last date. It should be noted that the envelope should be super scribed as Application for the post of LA Consultants. In NHIDCL.

Address – the General Manager (Land Acquisition), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Corporate Office, 3rd Floor, PTI Building, 4th Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001.

It should also be noted that applications are invited from retired officers from the state government of Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The tenure for the candidates hired will be initially for the one year and contract may be extended by the relevant authority. The officers shall follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from time to time.

