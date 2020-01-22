HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Land Revenue Officer Post on nhidcl.com

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Land Revenue Officer Post on nhidcl.com.

    NHIDCL Recruitment 2020
    NHIDCL Recruitment 2020

    National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is seeking applicants to hire for the post of Land Revenue officer. Candidates who are interested can apply through the prescribed format before 05th February 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates should note that there is only 01 post released for the Land Revenue Officer post by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Application may be rejected if the candidates fails to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by NHIDCL. It is recommended that the candidates should read the instructions on the official website carefully before applying for the post. Some of the eligibility criteria are mentioned below:

    Candidates should not be more than 62 years of age as on 05th February 2020 and there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.

    Applicants must visit the official website which is https://nhidcl.com/bulletin-board for the recruitment details

    Application Procedure:

    Candidates would need to send the application form in the prescribed format to the below mentioned address. The copies should reach the office before 05th February 2020 and no applications would be accepted after the last date. It should be noted that the envelope should be super scribed as Application for the post of LA Consultants. In NHIDCL.

    Address – the General Manager (Land Acquisition), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Corporate Office, 3rd Floor, PTI Building, 4th Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001.

    It should also be noted that applications are invited from retired officers from the state government of Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The tenure for the candidates hired will be initially for the one year and contract may be extended by the relevant authority. The officers shall follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from time to time.

    Also read, NHIDCL New Delhi Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next

    Revenue Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 05 Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts on gstandcentralexcisemadurai.gov.in
    Revenue Department Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 05 Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts on gstandcentralexcisemadurai.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    HAL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for PRT, TGT and Other Posts before January 23 on hal-india.co.in
    HAL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply online for PRT, TGT and Other Posts before January 23 on hal-india.co.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Land Revenue Officer Post on nhidcl.com
    NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Land Revenue Officer Post on nhidcl.com.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    BRBNMPL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Security Manager & Assistant Manager (Security) Posts on brbnmpl.co.in
    BRBNMPL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply Online for Security Manager & Assistant Manager (Security) Posts on brbnmpl.co.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Jaipur Metro (JMRC) Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window Extended till 31st January, Steps How to Apply
    Jaipur Metro JMRC Recruitment 2020, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation announced Online Application Window Extended till 31st January. Candidates can check official website transport.rajasthan.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours