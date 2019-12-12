NEET Results among the top Listed Queries on Google in the Year 2019

As we are aware the NEET exam is also one of the most prestigious exams of the country which is carried by the National Testing Agency. It helps in conducting admission for MBBS/ BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in all the medical or dental colleges over the country.

In the upcoming 2020, NEET-UG will prevail the only medical entrance examination for candidates who want to apply for admission to MBBS or BDS courses in JIPMER and AIIMS as well. The respective AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS admissions are brought under one roof i.e. NEET only, as per newly established National Medical Commission or NMC Act. The NEET score is not only relevant in India but abroad also. NEET qualified candidates can apply and study medicine abroad as well.

Around 15 lakh candidates emerge for the NEET exam. Keeping the count intact 15,19,375 candidates registered for NEET, 14,10,754 candidates appeared for the examination that was managed in May 2019. The NEET 2019 result was announced on June 5, 2019, and a total of 7,97,042 candidates have been qualified for the examination.

The candidate who tops the examination Nalin Khandelwal is from Rajasthan scoring 701 marks out of 720. Amongst girls, Madhuri Reddy was the topper by securing AIR 7th rank.

The notification was issued on December 1, 2019. Those who want to pursue medical courses can apply for the exam before January 1, 2020. The application fees shall be Rs 1500/- for candidates belonging to the general/unreserved category.

The NEET-UG is compulsory for those candidates who want to pursue NEET PG courses. NEET PG is the qualifying exam for admission to MD/MS/ Post Graduate Diploma courses. The respective candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS pass certificate as per the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and have one year of internship certificate can apply for Post Graduate courses.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AmOz2C6Nmpg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

