SRNTH 2020 Registrations: Topper to get Rs. 20,000 Award; Check Details on centuriondefenceacademy.com

The registration has been opened up for the registration for Shishir Rameswaram National Talent Hunt (SRNTH) 2020. It aims at imparting training for Indian Armed Forces examinations to aspirants, of its Centurion Defense Academy. The whole idea behind conducting SRNTH is to spout the budget constraints that most aspirants in India face at present – thus promoting the selected candidates with financial help in the form of scholarships along with academic supervision.

The exams shall be conducted in 15 states for the well-being and comfort of applicants. Adding to that, considering, support and understanding the efforts of the Government to drive youngsters of Jammu & Kashmir to join the Indian Armed Forces, one of the exam centers has been allocated to J&K as well.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates the last date to apply for this scholarship exam is December 18, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

The foremost eligibility criteria for SRNTH is to be a citizen of India, seeking class 10th, 11th, 12th or the degree of Graduation from any board or subject stream, respectively. Enthusiastic candidates can register themselves on any of the websites – www.defenceguru.co.in or www.centuriondefenceacademy.com by making the payment of the registration fee of Rs 100.

After registration is done, the candidates will receive the admit card within two weeks on the website.

The exam shall include general skill exam comprising 100 questions, each carrying 4 marks, based on four subjects –

Mathematics,

General Knowledge,

English and

Mental Aptitude.

The top 10 students, under the category Alpha, will get a 100% waiver on the registration fee, tuition fee and study material, the next 20 students, under the category Bravo, will receive 90% waiver on tuition fee and 100% waiver on the study material. Centurion Academy will also award scholarships under 10 other categories, providing waivers of up to 80% on the tuition fee.

Candidates ranking first will be awarded a cash prize of INR 20,000, followed by 2nd and 3rd rankers who will receive INR 10,000 and INR 6,000, respectively.

The remaining students till, 10th rank will receive a cash prize of INR 2000. The scholarship amount can be availed only up to December 31, 2020, and not beyond that.

