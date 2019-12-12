SPMCIL Officer Admit Card 2019 Released on spmcil.com, Check Download Link here

SPMCIL Officer Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the post of Officer (Technical Operation) / (Technical Control) / (Technical Support) has been released by the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCL).

Candidates applied for this 2019 recruitment exam can download their admit card from the official website of SPMCIL. The credentials required to download the 2019 admit card from the official website are Registration No or Roll No and Password / Date of Birth through the link.

The link to download the 2019 admit card will be active till 2nd January 2020.

Exam Pattern:

SPMCIL Online Exam consisting of 120 objective type questions from the Professional Knowledge (60 questions), General Awareness (15 questions with 90 Marks), English Language (15 questions with 15 Marks), Logical Reasoning (15 questions of 15 Marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (15 questions of 15 Marks).

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the SPMCIL Admit Card 2019 is www.spmcil.com .

Steps to Download SPMCIL Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of SPMCIL as mentioned above.

Click on ‘Careers’ Tab.

You will get redirected to anew window.

Go to the ‘Download Admit card for the posts of Officer (TO/Tech.Control/Tech.Support)-Ref Advt. No.02/2019-OP’.

Enter your credentials to log in.

Check and Download SPMCIL Officer Admit Card 2019.

Make print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, SPMCIL Admit Card 2019 Download.

The exam will be held at various centres in Delhi/Noida/Gurgaon/Faridabad. Candidates qualifying in this exam will be able to appear for the interview round.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 23 Officer (Technical Operations-Printing/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Metallurgy), Officer (Technical Control-Ink Factory/ Lab/ QA/ QC/ Control) and Officer (Technical Support-Civil).

