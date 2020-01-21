NBE FMGE December 2019 Results Declared on natboard.edu.in; Direct Link to Download here

NBE FMGE December 2019 Results

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2019 examination result has been declared by the National Board of Examination (NBE). Candidates appeared in this examination can check the result released on the official website of NBE.

The NBE FMGE individual scores can be accessed by the candidates till 23rd January 2020. The FMGE score cards can be downloaded from the official website of NBE.

The questions of NBE FMGE 2019 paper has been checked individually by the concerned specialist faculties. The technical correctness of all the questions along with the answer keys were re checked before the release of the result.

The site to get more details on the examination and to check the NBE FMGE December 2019 results is https://natboard.edu.in/ .

Steps to check NBE FMGE December 2019 results:

Visit the official website of NBE as mentioned above.

Click on the “NBE FMGE December 2019 results” link on the NBE home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the NBE FMGE December 2019 results.

Take a print of the FMGE result for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, NBE FMGE December 2019 results – Direct Link.

A total of 2 questions were found to be technically in correct for which the board has decided to grant full marks to the all the candidates despite they have attended the question or not.

FMGE is the certificate to be obtained by those candidates who have obtained their degree of medicine from the university outside of India but would like to practice in India.

Also read, FMGE Results 2019-20.

<noscript><iframe title="FMGE DEC 2019 RESULTS | Congratulations To All Passout Medicos" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eBY9aW4zk6c?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More